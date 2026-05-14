Schaefer of Islanders honors late mother with children’s hospital partnership

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Matthew Schaefer didn’t get the chance to physically wish his mom a happy Mother’s Day like most 18-year-olds this past Sunday.

But the New York Islanders defenseman still thinks about her all the time, looking for ways to honor the woman who did so much for him in such a short amount of time.

On Wednesday, the defenseman undoubtedly gave Jennifer Schaefer, who died in February of 2024 after a courageous battle with breast cancer, multiple reasons to gloat from above.

Hours after being surprised by his father and older brother on the set of ABC’s “GMA3” with the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year, Schaefer brought the prestigious prize to Cohen Children’s Medical Center following the announcement of plans to open the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center, sponsored by the Islanders Children’s Foundation, in honor of his late mother. Set to open in October, the room will feature hockey-themed design elements and memorabilia, along with personal and uplifting messages from Schaefer to the families using the space. Schaefer will visit at various times throughout the year to uplift the spirits of those going through a similar experience to what he had.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of this, and I can’t wait to do so many great things; it’s going to be super fun,” Schaefer said. “This is obviously something close to my heart, just being able to do something like this for my mom and everyone who’s battling cancer. I can’t wait to get started.

“Honestly, it goes so much further than anything in life itself -- hockey too. I’m just happy I’m able to be a part of it to help these kids. It’s not easy what they’re going through. But to see them happy with everything they’re going through, they’re role models for me.”