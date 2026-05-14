Schaefer of Islanders honors late mother with children’s hospital partnership

New Calder Trophy winner announces plans to open family room named for Jennifer, who died of breast cancer

Schaefer Calder 1

© Brian Compton

By Brian Compton
@BComptonNHL NHL.com Managing Editor

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Matthew Schaefer didn’t get the chance to physically wish his mom a happy Mother’s Day like most 18-year-olds this past Sunday. 

But the New York Islanders defenseman still thinks about her all the time, looking for ways to honor the woman who did so much for him in such a short amount of time. 

On Wednesday, the defenseman undoubtedly gave Jennifer Schaefer, who died in February of 2024 after a courageous battle with breast cancer, multiple reasons to gloat from above. 

Hours after being surprised by his father and older brother on the set of ABC’s “GMA3” with the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year, Schaefer brought the prestigious prize to Cohen Children’s Medical Center following the announcement of plans to open the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center, sponsored by the Islanders Children’s Foundation, in honor of his late mother. Set to open in October, the room will feature hockey-themed design elements and memorabilia, along with personal and uplifting messages from Schaefer to the families using the space. Schaefer will visit at various times throughout the year to uplift the spirits of those going through a similar experience to what he had.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of this, and I can’t wait to do so many great things; it’s going to be super fun,” Schaefer said. “This is obviously something close to my heart, just being able to do something like this for my mom and everyone who’s battling cancer. I can’t wait to get started.

“Honestly, it goes so much further than anything in life itself -- hockey too. I’m just happy I’m able to be a part of it to help these kids. It’s not easy what they’re going through. But to see them happy with everything they’re going through, they’re role models for me.”

Matthew Schaefer surprised with Calder Trophy win on Good Morning America

Schaefer visited patients before he walked into the hospital’s atrium with the Calder Trophy to discuss his partnership with Northwell Health and being named the League’s best rookie. It capped a memorable day that started with Schaefer waking up having no idea his father and brother were in town. In fact, Matthew called his father the night before, completely unaware Todd Schaefer was staying in the same New York City hotel, along with his brother, Johnathon. 

“It’s crazy to think that he was 10 floors above me, saying his FaceTime and stuff doesn’t work,” Schaefer said of his father. “He wasn’t answering me the last two days. I mean, part of me was like he doesn’t know how to work a phone, so I can see why it’s not working. 

“But it was super special for them to be there today. You know, this day’s just so special because I get to experience it with all you guys, but especially all the kids here at Northwell. I love it here.” 

The Islanders love having Schaefer too. He exceeded all expectations as an 18-year-old after being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Among rookies this season, he was first in time on ice per game (24:41), tied for the lead in goals (23) and was third in points (59) while playing all 82 games. Among rookie defensemen, Schaefer ranked first in each category plus power-play goals (eight), power-play points (18), overtime goals (two), game-winning goals (four) and shots on goal (222), and was second with a plus-13 rating.

But Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said the way Schaefer carries himself away from the rink makes him that much more impressive. 

“Did anyone think his progression would be that quick? I’d be lying (if I said I did),” Darche said. “We knew he had all the potential. If you had told me in three years (he’d be an elite player), I would have said, ‘OK, great.’ But now he’s not surprising anyone; he’s going to get tested even more. 

“But what he’s done on and off the ice has been phenomenal. I’ve been in the League long enough to know when it’s a good person, then good things happen to good people. He’s a better young man than he is a player. … Today there’s media, but he does a lot of these things without the cameras. It’s great when good people get rewarded.”

Schaefer Calder 2

© Brian Compton

One could certainly make the case the Calder won’t be the last award Schaefer wins. He chuckled when asked if he would make his father share his location on his cell phone whenever he were to become a finalist for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best defenseman. 

He finished tied for 11th among all skaters in time on ice per game and tied for 14th in scoring among defensemen.  

“There’s a lot of good defensemen in the League, and he’s one of them,” Darche said. “The sky’s the limit for the kid. I think what’s great is the way his mom and his dad raised him that he’s not going to get carried away. He’s going to stay on task and he’s just going to keep improving.”

That’s on the ice, where Schaefer is officially the NHL rookie of the year. Off the ice, he is mature beyond his years, more experienced regarding the highs and lows of life than any 18-year-old should be. Wherever he goes, especially when it’s time to visit children who more than anything just want a reason to smile, Jennifer Schaefer is with him. 

“I think my mom’s a big part of it -- that’s just comes to mind right away just with how much she’s done for me and my family and how she brought me and my brother up,” Schaefer said. “I’m so lucky to be able to do this, to really help (other kids), because I’ve been through it with my mom. I saw how happy she was, how strong she was, and all these kids and families are so strong too. It takes a lot out of you and your family because you just feel for them.

“They may never get to play hockey like I do, they may never get the chances that I do, so I want to help bring these moments that I get to experience to help them. They may never get to experience things like this, so I want to experience it with them. Obviously I won this trophy, but it’s all these kids’ trophy too. To be able to just be with these kids and experience it, it’s awesome.”

Happy belated Mother’s Day, Mrs. Schaefer.

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