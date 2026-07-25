Celebrini, Bedard part of 1st projected Canada roster for 2027 All-Star Game

The All-Star Game will feature five teams -- Canada, Finland, Sweden, the United States and a “World” team comprised of international players from countries outside of the other four teams -- competing in a three-on-three, round-robin exhibition tournament.

Each team will consist of 11 players: nine skaters and two goaltenders. The NHL and NHLPA will select 30 players from each of the participating teams for the 2027 NHL All-Star Fan Vote, which will open in December. From that list, fans will have the opportunity to select eight players from each team. The remaining three roster spots for each team -- one forward, one defenseman and one goaltender -- will be selected jointly by the NHL and NHLPA.

Although the NHL All-Star Game is still eight months away, NHL.com is going to take a first attempt to predict the rosters for each team and will revisit these predictions at times during the season.

Today, editor-in-chief Bill Price and staff writers Derek Van Diest and Mike Zeisberger give their early prediction for Canada's roster (in alphabetical order by position):