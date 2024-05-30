NHL Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winners

Award presented annually since 1925 for combination of skill, sportsmanship

The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is an annual award given "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season; each voter ranks his top five candidates on a 10-7-5-3-1 points system. Three finalists are named and the trophy is presented at the NHL Awards after the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lady Byng, wife of Canada's governor general at the time, presented the Lady Byng Trophy in 1925. She decided the first winner would be Frank Nighbor of the Ottawa Senators. Late in the season, Lady Byng invited Nighbor to Rideau Hall, showed him the trophy and asked him if the NHL would accept it as an award for its most gentlemanly player. When Nighbor said he thought it would, Lady Byng, much to Nighbor's surprise, awarded him the trophy.

After Frank Boucher of the New York Rangers won the award seven times in eight seasons from 1927-28 through 1934-35, he was given the trophy to keep. Lady Byng donated a replacement in 1936. After her death in 1949, the NHL presented a new trophy and changed the name to the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

In addition to Boucher, several players have won the award multiple times -- including Wayne Gretzky (five), Red Kelly and Pavel Datsyuk (four), and Bobby Bauer, Alex Delvecchio, Mike Bossy, Ron Francis and Martin St. Louis (three). The Rangers and Detroit Red Wings have won the award more often than any other team -- 14 times. The Toronto Maple Leafs are next with nine, the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins are tied with eight and the Los Angeles Kings are next with six.

No goaltender has won the award; Bill Quackenbush (1949, Red Wings), Kelly (1941, 1953, 1954 Red Wings; also won as forward in 1961 with the Maple Leafs), Brian Campbell (2012, Florida Panthers) and Jaccob Slavin (2021 and 2024, Carolina Hurricanes) are the only defensemen to do so.

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winners

  • 2024: Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2023: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
  • 2022: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
  • 2021: Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2020: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2019: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
  • 2018: William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
  • 2017: Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
  • 2016: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
  • 2015: Jiri Hudler, Calgary Flames
  • 2014: Ryan O'Reilly, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2013: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2012: Brian Campbell, Florida Panthers
  • 2011: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2010: Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2009: Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2008: Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2007: Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2006: Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2004: Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2003: Alexander Mogilny, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 2002: Ron Francis, Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2001: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2000: Pavol Demitra, St. Louis Blues
  • 1999: Wayne Gretzky, New York Rangers
  • 1998: Ron Francis, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1997: Paul Kariya, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
  • 1996: Paul Kariya, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
  • 1995: Ron Francis, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1994: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1993: Pierre Turgeon, New York Islanders
  • 1992: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1991: Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1990: Brett Hull, St. Louis Blues
  • 1989: Joe Mullen, Calgary Flames
  • 1988: Mats Naslund, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1987: Joe Mullen, Calgary Flames
  • 1986: Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
  • 1985: Jari Kurri, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1984: Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
  • 1983: Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
  • 1982: Rick Middleton, Boston Bruins
  • 1981: Rick Kehoe, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1980: Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1979: Bob MacMillan, Atlanta Flames
  • 1978: Butch Goring, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1977: Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1976: Jean Ratelle, Boston Bruins
  • 1975: Marcel Dionne, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1974: Johnny Bucyk, Boston Bruins
  • 1973: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1972: Jean Ratelle, New York Rangers
  • 1971: Johnny Bucyk, Boston Bruins
  • 1970: Phil Goyette, St. Louis Blues
  • 1969: Alex Delvecchio, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1968: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1967: Stan Mikita, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1966: Alex Delvecchio, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1965: Bobby Hull, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1964: Kenny Wharram, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1963: Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1962: Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1961: Red Kelly, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1960: Don McKenney, Boston Bruins
  • 1959: Alex Delvecchio, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1958: Camille Henry, New York Rangers
  • 1957: Andy Hebenton, New York Rangers
  • 1956: Earl Reibel, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1955: Sid Smith, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1954: Red Kelly, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1953: Red Kelly, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1952: Sid Smith, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1951: Red Kelly, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1950: Edgar Laprade, New York Rangers
  • 1949: Bill Quackenbush, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1948: Buddy O'Connor, New York Rangers
  • 1947: Bobby Bauer, Boston Bruins
  • 1946: Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1945: Bill Mosienko, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1944: Clint Smith, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1943: Max Bentley, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1942: Syl Apps, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1941: Bobby Bauer, Boston Bruins
  • 1940: Bobby Bauer, Boston Bruins
  • 1939: Clint Smith, New York Rangers
  • 1938: Gordie Drillon, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1937: Marty Barry, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1936: Doc Romnes, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1935: Frank Boucher, New York Rangers
  • 1934: Frank Boucher, New York Rangers
  • 1933: Frank Boucher, New York Rangers
  • 1932: Joe Primeau, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1931: Frank Boucher, New York Rangers
  • 1930: Frank Boucher, New York Rangers
  • 1929: Frank Boucher, New York Rangers
  • 1928: Frank Boucher, New York Rangers
  • 1927: Billy Burch, New York Americans
  • 1926: Frank Nighbor, Ottawa Senators
  • 1925: Frank Nighbor, Ottawa Senators

