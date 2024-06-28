NHL James Norris Memorial Trophy Winners

Award for best defenseman first presented in 1954

The James Norris Memorial Trophy is an annual award given "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.

The trophy was presented to the NHL in 1953 by the four children of the late James E. Norris in memory of their father, owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings from 1932 to 1952. The first winner was Red Kelly of the Red Wings in 1954.

Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins won the Norris for a record eight consecutive seasons (1968-75). Doug Harvey and Nicklas Lidstrom each won it seven times, and Ray Bourque won it five times during his career. The Bruins lead all teams with 14 Norris Trophy winners; the Montreal Canadiens are second with 12.

The voting is conducted at the end of the regular season, and each voter ranks the top five candidates on a 10-7-5-3-1 points system. Three finalists are named and the trophy is presented at the NHL Awards after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

James Norris Memorial Trophy Winners

  • 2024: Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2023: Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
  • 2022: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2021: Adam Fox,New York Rangers
  • 2020: Roman Josi,Nashville Predators
  • 2019: Mark Giordano,Calgary Flames
  • 2018: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2017: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
  • 2016: Drew Doughty,Los Angeles Kings
  • 2015: Erik Karlsson,Ottawa Senators
  • 2014: Duncan Keith,Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2013: P.K. Subban,Montreal Canadiens
  • 2012: Erik Karlsson,Ottawa Senators
  • 2011: Nicklas Lidstrom,Detroit Red Wings
  • 2010: Duncan Keith,Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2009: Zdeno Chara,Boston Bruins
  • 2008: Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2007: Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2006: Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2004: Scott Niedermayer, New Jersey Devils
  • 2003: Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2002: Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2001: Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2000: Chris Pronger, St. Louis Blues
  • 1999: Al MacInnis, St. Louis Blues
  • 1998: Rob Blake, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1997: Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
  • 1996: Chris Chelios, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1995: Paul Coffey, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1994: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
  • 1993: Chris Chelios, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1992: Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
  • 1991: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
  • 1990: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
  • 1989: Chris Chelios, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1988: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
  • 1987: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
  • 1986: Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1985: Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1984: Rod Langway, Washington Capitals
  • 1983: Rod Langway, Washington Capitals
  • 1982: Doug Wilson, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1981: Randy Carlyle, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1980: Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1979: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders
  • 1978; Denis Potvin, New York Islanders
  • 1977: Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1976: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders
  • 1975: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1974: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1973: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1972: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1971: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1970: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1969: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1968: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
  • 1967: Harry Howell, New York Rangers
  • 1966: Jacques Laperriere, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1965: Pierre Pilote, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1964: Pierre Pilote, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1963: Pierre Pilote, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1962: Doug Harvey, New York Rangers
  • 1961: Doug Harvey, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1960: Doug Harvey, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1959: Tom Johnson, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1958: Doug Harvey, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1957: Doug Harvey, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1956: Doug Harvey, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1955: Doug Harvey, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1954; Red Kelly, Detroit Red Wings

