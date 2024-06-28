NHL James Norris Memorial Trophy Winners

The James Norris Memorial Trophy is an annual award given "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.

The trophy was presented to the NHL in 1953 by the four children of the late James E. Norris in memory of their father, owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings from 1932 to 1952. The first winner was Red Kelly of the Red Wings in 1954.

Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins won the Norris for a record eight consecutive seasons (1968-75). Doug Harvey and Nicklas Lidstrom each won it seven times, and Ray Bourque won it five times during his career. The Bruins lead all teams with 14 Norris Trophy winners; the Montreal Canadiens are second with 12.

The voting is conducted at the end of the regular season, and each voter ranks the top five candidates on a 10-7-5-3-1 points system. Three finalists are named and the trophy is presented at the NHL Awards after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.