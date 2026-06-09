Landeskog of Avalanche surprised with Masterton Trophy by family 

Gabriel Landeskog sat down for an interview at his house discussing what winning the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award meant to him. He had no idea he was going to be surprised with the Masterton Trophy.

"I've been very sneaky," his wife Melissa said. "It's been really hard to keep it from him because I'm obviously just so excited about it."

Landeskog, the Avalanche captain, was out of action for three full regular seasons after the forward played through an injury during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when Colorado won the Stanley Cup. He had four knee surgeries done and became the first NHL player to return after having knee cartilage replacement surgery, doing so for the Avalanche’s postseason opener in 2025.

"The Masterton Award is for a player who exudes the most perseverance, and I think it definitely relates to Gabe's past three years," Melissa said. "I don't think he thought he was going to be able to come back, but he just loves the game so much, loves his team, (he) didn't want to give up. He wasn't ready yet. He just worked really hard. He pulled through somehow. Just so proud of him."

Landeskog helped Colorado win the Presidents' Trophy this season for having the best record in the NHL (55-16-11). In the 60 games he played, it was 45-7-8; in the 22 games he was unavailable, it was 10-9-3.

"Even though I'm the one wearing the 'C' on my chest, it's leadership by committee," Landeskog told a reporter interviewing him on winning the Messier Award, presented annually to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey. "Everybody is needed to make a room function and make a locker room pull to the same direction, so I'll be sharing this award with the guys for sure."

Landeskog then received an iPad with a message from his doctor, Dr. Matthew Jordan, teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, along with Melissa and Landeskog’s father, Tony.

"It was very hard to see you at your lowest and I can't even imagine how difficult it truly was for you and your family," Makar said. "But somehow, you still managed to be a part of our team, be a leader and continue to show up every single day with a positive mindset and an even better attitude."

Landeskog, who missed a month of the season with broken ribs in January, had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) during the regular season and 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 playoff games.

The left wing also captained Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games.

"There were lots of people that (were) skeptical if you were ever going to come back to the game," Tony said. "But you didn't care about that. You just kept on working. People don't understand how much effort you have put into it, and you are amazing. You're such an inspiration for so many people -- not only athletes, even other people. I just want to say I'm so proud. I love you."

After the video, Landeskog was instructed to turn around, where his wife and their three children were waiting, as well as a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame holding the Masterton Trophy.

"I was just oblivious to the fact of anything," Landeskog said. "Everything I had heard about the Masterton was that it was going to be in a couple of weeks. And even when (the reporter) handed me the iPad and people were talking about resilience and my journey, it still didn't really clue in.

"I'd be lying to you if I told you the Masterton hadn't crossed my mind at some point. The amount of people that have helped me along the way, and especially my family -- especially Melissa, Linnea, and Luke and Ella -- came to join us last year after I had made a comeback, but there's been lots of people that have helped me along the way.

“You get nowhere in this life by yourself, you truly don't. Very appreciative, and this is to all of them as well."

The No. 2 pick by Colorado in the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog has been captain since Sept. 4, 2012. He was also a finalist for the Masterton last season.

"Just wanted to say how happy I am for you, man," MacKinnon said. "Watching you grind for three years to come back. I'm so honored to be your teammate."

A $2,500 grant from the Professional Hockey Writers Association is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minnesota, in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.

"It would have been so easy for you to just quit, to hang up the skates and just be done," Melissa said. "But you didn't. The mental toughness it took for you to keep going is something that I will admire about you for the rest of my life.

“I'm so proud of you and watching you come back has been one of the greatest joys for me and for our kids."