Caufield of Canadiens wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play

Forward took 7 minor penalties, scored 51 goals this season

2026_NHL-Awards_Lady-Byng_Caufield_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is the 2025-26 recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Caufield believed that he was surprising teammate Nick Suzuki with the Frank J. Selke Trophy inside the Montreal locker room, not knowing that Suzuki also was surprising him with the Lady Byng.

Caufield was the first Lady Byng Trophy finalist representing the Canadiens since Mats Naslund (1st in 1987-88, 3rd in 1985-86 and 1988-89). The first-time NHL Awards finalist joins Naslund and Toe Blake (1945-46) as Canadiens players to have won the Lady Byng since the trophy was first presented in 1924-25.

The Montreal winger prevailed in a wide-open race in which four players received at least 20 first-place votes. Caufield was the top choice of 45 voters and was named on 113 of the 198 ballots en route to 776 voting points, ahead of five-time Lady Byng finalist and three-time winner Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (38 first-place votes, 602 points). Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, a first-time NHL Awards finalist, ranked third with 28 first-place votes and 585 points. Points are allocated on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis for first through fifth place.

Caufield enjoyed a historic season as Montreal’s first 50-goal scorer in 36 years, helping the Canadiens (48-24-10, 106 points) post their second-highest standings points total in that span. He notched 51-37—88 in 81 games, finishing second in the race for the Maurice Richard Trophy behind Nathan MacKinnon (53 goals) and tying the seventh-highest goal tally in franchise history. Among those 51 were 29 go-ahead goals, the second-highest figure for a single season in League history behind Brett Hull (39 in 1990-91). He did so while taking just seven minor penalties for a total of 14 penalty minutes, tied for the fewest among the NHL’s 45 players with at least 30 goals.

2025-26 Lady Byng Trophy Voting

 

 

Points

(1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1.

Cole Caufield, MTL

776

(45-22-25-13-8)

2.

Anze Kopitar, LAK

602

(38-22-6-9-11)

3.

Jake Sanderson, OTT

585

(28-25-18-11-7)

4.

Zach Werenski, CBJ

468

(21-17-21-8-10)

5.

Kyle Connor, WPG

348

(6-22-18-11-11)

6.

Jack Eichel, VGK

306

(8-14-14-16-10)

7.

Jack Hughes, NJD

213

(6-10-12-6-5)

8.

Nick Suzuki, MTL

209

(13-3-5-9-6)

9.

Mark Stone, VGK

183

(7-8-7-6-4)

10.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, NYI

102

(3-7-3-0-8)

11.

Sam Reinhart, FLA

102

(2-3-5-9-9)

12.

Mika Zibanejad, NYR

96

(1-1-9-8-10)

13.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR

88

(4-3-3-3-3)

14.

Jesper Bratt, NJD

72

(1-3-2-6-13)

15.

Cale Makar, COL

60

(2-2-3-3-2)

16.

Brayden Point, TBL

59

(1-1-3-7-6)

17.

Sidney Crosby, PIT

55

(2-3-1-2-3)

18.

Brock Boeser, VAN

52

(1-1-3-5-5)

19.

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR

51

(1-2-2-2-11)

20.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN

47

(2-1-2-3-1)

21.

Rickard Rakell, PIT

44

(1-1-4-2-1)

22.

Teuvo Teravainen, CHI

41

(1-1-2-4-2)

23.

Travis Sanheim, PHI

39

(0-1-3-5-2)

24.

Matthew Schaefer, NYI

38

(3-1-0-0-1)

25.

Denton Mateychuk, CBJ

35

(0-3-1-2-3)

26.

Charlie Coyle, CBJ

27

(0-1-2-3-1)

27.

Troy Terry, ANA

25

(0-3-0-1-1)

28.

Mitch Marner, VGK

24

(0-2-0-2-4)

29.

Sean Monahan, CBJ

24

(0-1-2-1-4)

30.

Alex DeBrincat, DET

23

(0-1-1-3-2)

31.

Jason Robertson, DAL

20

(0-1-2-1-0)

32.

Jackson LaCombe, ANA

19

(0-2-1-0-0)

33.

Ryan O’Reilly, NSH

19

(0-2-0-1-2)

34.

Tyler Toffoli, SJS

13

(0-0-2-0-3)

35.

John Marino, UTA

12

(0-1-0-1-2)

36.

Esa Lindell, DAL

12

(0-0-2-0-2)

37.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

11

(0-1-0-1-1)

38.

Macklin Celebrini, SJS

11

(0-0-2-0-1)

39.

Patrick Kane, DET

10

(1-0-0-0-0)

t-40.

Matt Duchene, DAL

10

(0-1-0-1-0)

 

Connor McDavid, EDM

10

(0-1-0-1-0)

42.

Ryan Pulock, NYI

10

(0-0-2-0-0)

43.

Emmitt Finnie, DET

10

(0-0-1-1-2)

44.

Erik Karlsson, PIT

9

(0-0-1-1-1)

45.

William Nylander, TOR

9

(0-0-0-3-0)

46.

Vladimir Tarasenko, MIN

8

(0-0-1-1-0)

t-47.

Sebastian Aho, CAR

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Josh Doan, BUF

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Elias Pettersson, VAN

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Devon Toews, COL

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

51.

Philip Broberg, STL

6

(0-0-1-0-1)

t-52.

Brent Burns, COL

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

 

Collin Graf, SJS

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

 

Marcus Johansson, MIN

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

 

Artturi Lehkonen, COL

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

 

Colton Parayko, STL

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

 

John Tavares, TOR

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

t-58.

Lukas Dostal, ANA

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Cam Fowler, STL

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Mark Scheifele, WPG

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Chandler Stephenson, SEA

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Jonathan Toews, WPG

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

James van Riemsdyk, DET

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

t-64.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Mikael Granlund, ANA

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Brandon Hagel, TBL

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Miro Heiskanen, DAL

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Filip Hronek, VAN

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Seth Jarvis, CAR

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Wyatt Johnston, DAL

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Martin Necas, COL

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Artemi Panarin, LAK

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Jonathan Quick, NYR

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Lucas Raymond, DET

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Shea Theodore, VGK

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Linus Ullmark, OTT

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Alex Wennberg, SJS

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

78.

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

2

(0-0-0-0-2)

t-79.

Mikael Backlund, CGY

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Filip Forsberg, NSH

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Filip Gustavsson, MIN

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Noah Hanifin, VGK

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Quinn Hughes, MIN

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Jordan Kyrou, STL

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Trevor Moore, LAK

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Jake Oettinger, DAL

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Victor Olofsson, CGY

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

James Reimer, OTT

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Matt Roy, WSH

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Nate Schmidt, UTA

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Reilly Smith, VGK

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Logan Thompson, WSH

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Gabriel Vilardi, WPG

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Alex Vlasic, CHI

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Scott Wedgewood, COL

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

(10-7-5-3-1 points allocation)

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