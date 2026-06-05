Canadiens teammates Caufield, Suzuki surprise each other with NHL awards

Then it was Caufield's turn to surprise and delight, handing Suzuki the trophy given annually to the forward voted best to excel in the defensive aspects of the game by the PHWA. The 26-year-old has not missed a game in his seven-season NHL career and led the Canadiens with an NHL career-high 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists), power-play points (43) and plus-minus (plus-37) in 82 games.

"I thought I was coming in this morning just to our meeting and present Cole with the Lady Byng," Suzuki said. "I didn't expect that at all, after. You guys definitely tricked both of us. Pretty surreal right now, really honored to be selected for the award."

Suzuki was chosen ahead of centers Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Brock Nelson (Avalanche) and is the first Montreal skater to win the Selke since Guy Carbonneau in 1991-92. He was sixth in the NHL with 1,449 face-offs taken, winning 50.4 percent, and averaged 20:49 of ice time per game, best among Montreal forwards.

"He's been special for us not only this year but in years past with the work that he puts in, the detail," Caufield said. "Not only on the offensive side, but the defensive side. Nobody's more deserving of this award than Nick."

Suzuki was traded to the Canadiens in the deal that sent Max Pacioretty to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 10, 2018, at age 23 was named the youngest captain in team history Sept. 12, 2022, and signed an eight-year, $63 million contract with Montreal on Oct. 12, 2021.

Caufield, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, joined Suzuki when he made his NHL debut with four shots on goal in 15:40 of ice time in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on April 26, 2021.

The two have since bonded on and off the ice, including when Suzuki assisted on Caufield's goal for his 300th NHL point in a 7-5 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 11, 2024. They helped the Canadiens (48-24-10) finish second in the Atlantic Division this season and advance to the Eastern Conference Final, a five-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

"Two great people, unbelievable hockey players that get recognized what kind of impact they have in the League, so it's special," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "'Suzi's' a little bit older but he's been a great role model for Cole and took him under his wing. They shared so many things, but I think to share this experience, this day, I think it's something they'll remember.

"Our focus here has been so much about the team that I don't think Cole and Suzi wouldn't want it any other way. As much as they are the recipient, they know that it's also probably a team award because it takes more than one guy to go get these trophies."