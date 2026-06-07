Grandy named Canadian winner of Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Doug Grandy as the Canadian winner of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award™ presented by Hyundai. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted their community, culture or society. The winner was revealed during the first intermission on Sportsnet.

Grandy is the Founder and Coach of the Rink Rebels Female Hockey Organization, where his leadership has expanded access to hockey for girls through a culture rooted in inclusion, encouragement and belonging. The organization is intentionally community‑driven and is supported by families, volunteers and leaders who share a vision of using hockey to shape confident, young people who give back to their communities. Click here to watch a feature on Grandy.

Other Canadian finalists for this year’s award were Vinnie Matteo, Founder of Avalanche Kidz, a hockey organization that has programs for children aged 4 to 13 with autism, neurodivergent conditions and developmental challenges, and Sonny Sekhon, Founder of the Punjabi Elite League, a competitive ball hockey program for people of all skill levels, promoting physical fitness and connection within the Punjabi community.

“Doug Grandy’s passion for the game of hockey and his community personifies the spirit of this award,” said Willie O’Ree. “He has created a space where young athletes feel empowered to succeed. It’s an honor to celebrate his contributions and the lasting impact he’s making in Fredericton and beyond. Congratulations to Doug and this year’s finalists.”

Grandy will be awarded a $30,000 prize, to be granted as a donation to a charity of his choice. Matteo and Sekhon will each receive $10,000, also provided in the form of charitable contributions.

“Doug Grandy’s commitment to creating more inclusive and accessible pathways in hockey is truly inspiring,” said Steve Flamand, President and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. “Through his leadership with the Rink Rebels, he is helping to build confidence, foster belonging, and open doors for the next generation of players. We’re proud to support initiatives like the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award that recognize individuals who are using the game to make a meaningful and lasting impact in their communities. Congratulations to Doug and this year’s finalists.”

Named in honor of Willie O’Ree, the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award celebrates the legacy of the former NHL forward who made history on Jan. 18, 1958, as the League’s first Black player. Across a 21-year professional career, O’Ree inspired generations through his perseverance, leadership and unwavering commitment to inclusion. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has also earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal; his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and he is a Member of the Order of Canada – an honor given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

For more about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, including past winners, click here.