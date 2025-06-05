NHL Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Winners

Awarded since 1968 to player best exemplifying perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication to hockey

masterton
By NHL.com @NHLdotcom

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is an annual award under the trusteeship of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and is given "to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

The winner is selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season.

A grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minnesota, in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.

The trophy was presented by the NHL Writers' Association in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited, to a high degree, the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, after an injury sustained during a game.

The trophy was first awarded following the 1967-68 season. Players from the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers have won five times; the Boston Bruins are next with four.

Monahan awarded Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in surprise visit by Meredith Gaudreau

Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy Winners

  • 2025: Sean Monahan, Columbus Blue Jackets
  • 2024: Connor Ingram, Arizona Coyotes
  • 2023: Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2022: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2021: Oskar Lindblom, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 2020: Bobby Ryan, Ottawa Senators
  • 2019: Robin Lehner, New York Islanders
  • 2018: Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils
  • 2017: Craig Anderson, Ottawa Senators
  • 2016: Jaromir Jagr, Florida Panthers
  • 2015: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild
  • 2014: Dominic Moore, New York Rangers
  • 2013: Josh Harding, Minnesota Wild
  • 2012: Max Pacioretty, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2011: Ian Laperriere, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 2010: Jose Theodore, Washington Capitals
  • 2009: Steve Sullivan, Nashville Predators
  • 2008: Jason Blake, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 2007: Phil Kessel, Boston Bruins
  • 2006: Teemu Selanne, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
  • 2004: Bryan Berard, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2003: Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2002: Saku Koivu, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2001: Adam Graves, New York Rangers
  • 2000: Ken Daneyko, New Jersey Devils
  • 1999: John Cullen, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 1998: Jamie McLennan, St. Louis Blues
  • 1997: Tony Granato, San Jose Sharks
  • 1996: Gary Roberts, Calgary Flames
  • 1995: Pat LaFontaine, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1994: Cam Neely, Boston Bruins
  • 1993: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1992: Mark Fitzpatrick, New York Islanders
  • 1991: Dave Taylor, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1990: Gord Kluzak, Boston Bruins
  • 1989: Tim Kerr, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1988: Bob Bourne, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1987: Doug Jarvis, Hartford Whalers
  • 1986: Charlie Simmer, Boston Bruins
  • 1985: Anders Hedberg, New York Rangers
  • 1984: Brad Park, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1983: Lanny McDonald, Calgary Flames
  • 1982: Glenn Resch, Colorado Rockies
  • 1981: Blake Dunlop, St. Louis Blues
  • 1980: Al MacAdam, Minnesota North Stars
  • 1979: Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1978: Butch Goring, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1977: Ed Westfall, New York Islanders
  • 1976: Rod Gilbert, New York Rangers
  • 1975: Don Luce, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1974: Henri Richard, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1973: Lowell MacDonald, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1972: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1971: Jean Ratelle, New York Rangers
  • 1970: Pit Martin, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1969: Ted Hampson, Oakland Seals
  • 1968: Claude Provost, Montreal Canadiens

Latest News

EDGE stats behind Draisaitl’s elite goal scoring for Oilers

Marchand, Kane have ‘neat’ connection in Cup Final between Oilers, Panthers

West to finish H.S. football career after Combine, 2025 NHL Draft 

The Glorious Sons, Triumph to headline Rogers Festival before Game 2 of Cup Final

Sturm hired as Bruins coach, replaces Sacco

Monahan of Blue Jackets wins Masterton Trophy for perseverance

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Final

Misa, Hagens confident about jump to League next season, prospects tell 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Oilers return to Stanley Cup Final with comeback, OT win in Game 1

Draisaitl delivers vintage performance for Oilers in Game 1 win in Stanley Cup Final

Panthers' winning formula goes missing in Stanley Cup Final Game 1 loss to Oilers

Ekholm key for Oilers in Game 1 win after missing 1st 15 playoff games with undisclosed injury

Draisaitl goal in OT lifts Oilers past Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Connor Brown

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Draisaitl among top performers for Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final live blog: Panthers at Oilers, Game 1