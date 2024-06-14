Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award winners

Awarded since 2017-18 to individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society through hockey

Willie_ORee_Community_Hero_Award

© Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

By NHL.com @NHLdotcom

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award has been presented annually "to an individual who -- through the sport of hockey -- has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Fans submit candidates for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, and the three finalists, and ultimate winner, are determined by fan vote and weighted votes from Willie O'Ree and the NHL.

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award honors O'Ree, who on Jan. 18, 1958, became the first Black player to compete in the NHL. O'Ree, a forward who lost sight in his right eye at a young age, went on to play professional hockey for 21 years. For more than two decades, he has served as the NHL's Diversity Ambassador, traveling across North America to schools and hockey programs to share his story and experiences as well as to promote messages of inclusion, dedication, and confidence. O'Ree has used hockey as a platform to build character and teach life skills and has used his influence to foster positive values through the sport. In 2018, O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Mark Demontis wins Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award winners

2023-24: Mark DeMontis (CAN)
2022-23: Jason McCrimmon (U.S.) / Dean Smith (CAN)
2021-22: Noel Acton
2020-21: Kevin Hodgson
2019-20: Dampy Brar
2018-19: Rico Phillips
2017-18: Darcy Haugan

Latest News

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Stanley Cup Final Game 3 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers 

Mark DeMontis wins Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in Canada

Messier meets ‘inspiring’ Oilers fan, cancer survivor for lunch

Utah Hockey Club officially joins NHL, unveils uniforms, logos

Dickinson could be 'safest pick,' scout says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Kakko signs 1-year, $2.4 million contract with Rangers

3 Keys: Panthers at Oilers, Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Panthers say long travel day to Edmonton for Game 3 of Final no big deal

Barkov in lineup for Panthers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Oilers might dress 11 forwards, 7 defensemen for Game 3 of Final

NHL matchups, odds to watch: Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Hershey, Coachella Valley to battle in Calder Cup Finals rematch

Game 3 of Cup Final ‘going to be special’ for Oilers, fans 

Armstrong signs extension as Blues president, Steen to become GM in 2026

Warsofsky named Sharks coach, replaces Quinn

Silayev brings size, mobility to 2024 NHL Draft