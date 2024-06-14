Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award winners

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award has been presented annually "to an individual who -- through the sport of hockey -- has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Fans submit candidates for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, and the three finalists, and ultimate winner, are determined by fan vote and weighted votes from Willie O'Ree and the NHL.

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award honors O'Ree, who on Jan. 18, 1958, became the first Black player to compete in the NHL. O'Ree, a forward who lost sight in his right eye at a young age, went on to play professional hockey for 21 years. For more than two decades, he has served as the NHL's Diversity Ambassador, traveling across North America to schools and hockey programs to share his story and experiences as well as to promote messages of inclusion, dedication, and confidence. O'Ree has used hockey as a platform to build character and teach life skills and has used his influence to foster positive values through the sport. In 2018, O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.