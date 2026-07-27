Penguins sign Kuzmenko in hopes of replacing Mantha's production

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins:

2025-26 season: 41-25-16, second in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round

Key arrivals

Andrei Kuzmenko, F: The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1 after having 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 52 games for the Los Angeles Kings last season. Coming off surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus, Kuzmenko could be a direct replacement for Anthony Mantha, who led Pittsburgh with 33 goals. ... Nicholas Robertson, F: The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1 and signed a two-year contract on July 14. Robertson, possibly entering the top two lines at some point, will look to build on his NHL career-high 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 78 games last season. ... Trevor van Riemsdyk, D: The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 to stay in the Metropolitan Division after playing for the Washington Capitals the past six seasons and the Carolina Hurricanes the previous three. A Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, van Riemsdyk could land on the top pair next to Erik Karlsson after having 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 68 games last season. ... Kaedan Korczak, D: The 25-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 30. Korczak, whose 78 games played last season were 38 more than his previous high in the NHL, is likely a depth defenseman.