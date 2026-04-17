NEW YORK -- The 2025-26 National Hockey League regular season concluded with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid capturing his sixth career Art Ross Trophy as the League’s scoring champion, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon winning his first career Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal-scoring leader, and Avalanche teammates Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood claiming the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltenders who played a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals.
McDavid wins Art Ross, MacKinnon wins Maurice 'Rocket' Richard
Oilers forward had 138 points, Avalanche center scored 53 goals; Wedgewood, Blackwood claim Jennings Trophy
McDavid registered 48-90—138 in 82 games to finish eight points ahead of two-time reigning champion Nikita Kucherov (44-86—130 in 76 GP) of the Tampa Bay Lightning and earn his sixth career Art Ross Trophy, adding to wins in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. McDavid’s six career Art Ross Trophies are tied for the second-most in NHL history (with Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux), behind only Wayne Gretzky (10). McDavid – also the owner of four Ted Lindsay Awards, three Hart Memorial Trophies, one Conn Smythe Trophy and one Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy – now boasts 15 career individual awards, the fifth-most in League history after Gretzky (31), Alex Ovechkin (19), Lemieux (17) and Bobby Orr (17).
McDavid collected points in a League-high 68 of his 82 total appearances (82.9%), also pacing the NHL with 43 multi-point performances. He found the scoresheet in each of Edmonton’s 41 wins, becoming the third player in League history to record a point in all of his team’s victories during a given season (minimum: 25 wins). The others: Gretzky (29 in 1980-81 w/ EDM) and Dennis Maruk (26 in 1981 82 w/ WSH). McDavid also factored on 48.9 percent of the Oilers’ total goals (138 of 282), the highest share in the NHL ahead of Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks (46.2%; 115 of 249).
The No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft reached the 100-point milestone for the sixth straight season (tied for the second-longest streak in League history) and ninth time overall (the third-highest total in NHL history). He became the fourth-fastest player in League history to accumulate 1,100 career points, doing so in his 726th game on Nov. 3 at STL, before becoming the third-fastest player in NHL history to compile 1,200 career points – a milestone reached in his 784th career appearance on March 24 at UTA.
The 29-year-old McDavid has produced 409-811—1,220 through 794 career NHL contests. His average of 1.54 points per game ranks third in League history (minimum: 100 GP), trailing just Gretzky (1.92) and Lemieux (1.88).
MacKinnon scored a League-leading 53 goals in 80 appearances (53-74—127) to finish two ahead of Cole Caufield Avalanche/Nordiques history, after Milan Hejduk in 2002-03 (50 G in 82 GP). MacKinnon, who recorded his second 50-goal season (following 2023-24: 51 G in 82 GP), became the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone multiple times, joining Michel Goulet (4) and Joe Sakic (2).
MacKinnon paced the NHL in goals (outright or tied) from Nov. 8 onward, finding the back of the net in a League-high 39 of his 80 total contests (48.8%) to power Colorado to the NHL’s best offense (3.63 G/GP) as well as the fourth Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. MacKinnon additionally topped the League in multi-goal games (14), even-strength goals (42), even-strength points (97), plus/minus (+57) and shots on goal (350) – the third straight season and fifth time overall he has led the NHL in the latter category.
The 30-year-old MacKinnon, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, became the third player in Avalanche/Nordiques history -- after Sakic (625) and Goulet (456) – to reach the 400-goal milestone, doing so on Dec. 31 vs. STL. He finished the season with 420 career goals (420-722—1,142 in 950 GP), a total surpassed only by Ovechkin (558), Leon Draisaitl (434) and Auston Matthews (428) since he entered the League in 2013-14.
The Avalanche yielded a League-low 203 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) to finish 23 clear of their nearest competition – the Dallas Stars (226) – en route to earning their second William M. Jennings Trophy, following 2001-02 (Patrick Roy). Wedgewood (43) and Blackwood (36) combined to start 79 of Colorado’s 82 total games, with Trent Miner accounting for the other three, as the Avalanche yielded two or fewer goals (including shootout-deciding goals) a League-best 51 times (62.2%) – 11 more than the next-closest team (TBL: 40).
The 33-year-old Wedgewood went 31-6-6 across 45 total appearances to lead the NHL (minimum: 25 GP) in both goals-against average (2.02) and save percentage (.921) while sharing third place in shutouts (4) and fourth place in wins (31). He became the ninth different goaltender in franchise history to post a 30-win season, with his 31 victories 15 more than his prior career high established in 2023-24 (16-7-5 in 32 GP w/ DAL).
The 29-year-old Blackwood compiled a 23-10-2 record in 39 contests, his third NHL campaign with at least 20 wins. He finished among the top 20 in the League in goals-against average (8th; 2.51), shutouts (t-10th; 3), save percentage (20th; .904) and wins (t-20th; 23).
The Avalanche became the second team to feature the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy winners in the same season since the former was introduced in 1998-99, joining the 2019-20 Boston Bruins.