McDavid wins Art Ross, MacKinnon wins Maurice 'Rocket' Richard

McDavid registered 48-90—138 in 82 games to finish eight points ahead of two-time reigning champion Nikita Kucherov (44-86—130 in 76 GP) of the Tampa Bay Lightning and earn his sixth career Art Ross Trophy, adding to wins in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. McDavid’s six career Art Ross Trophies are tied for the second-most in NHL history (with Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux), behind only Wayne Gretzky (10). McDavid – also the owner of four Ted Lindsay Awards, three Hart Memorial Trophies, one Conn Smythe Trophy and one Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy – now boasts 15 career individual awards, the fifth-most in League history after Gretzky (31), Alex Ovechkin (19), Lemieux (17) and Bobby Orr (17).

McDavid collected points in a League-high 68 of his 82 total appearances (82.9%), also pacing the NHL with 43 multi-point performances. He found the scoresheet in each of Edmonton’s 41 wins, becoming the third player in League history to record a point in all of his team’s victories during a given season (minimum: 25 wins). The others: Gretzky (29 in 1980-81 w/ EDM) and Dennis Maruk (26 in 1981 82 w/ WSH). McDavid also factored on 48.9 percent of the Oilers’ total goals (138 of 282), the highest share in the NHL ahead of Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks (46.2%; 115 of 249).

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft reached the 100-point milestone for the sixth straight season (tied for the second-longest streak in League history) and ninth time overall (the third-highest total in NHL history). He became the fourth-fastest player in League history to accumulate 1,100 career points, doing so in his 726th game on Nov. 3 at STL, before becoming the third-fastest player in NHL history to compile 1,200 career points – a milestone reached in his 784th career appearance on March 24 at UTA.

The 29-year-old McDavid has produced 409-811—1,220 through 794 career NHL contests. His average of 1.54 points per game ranks third in League history (minimum: 100 GP), trailing just Gretzky (1.92) and Lemieux (1.88).