Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NYI

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off their quest for a Stanley Cup on Saturday as their first-round series against the New York Islanders begins.

-

When: Saturday, April 20

Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App, TBS, TruTV, and Max

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -230

-

Canes Regular Season Record: 52-23-7 (111 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, April 16

-

Islanders Regular Season Record: 39-27-16 (94 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, April 17