Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will make an initial donation of $350,000 in cash grants to 21 different organizations throughout North Carolina. Since the Foundation’s inception in 1997, more than $17 million has been donated in cash grants and in-kind support to youth-serving organizations.

The following organizations will receive a cash grant: A Place at the Table, Autism Society of North Carolina, Bridge II Sports, Cape Fear Warriors Youth Hockey, Carolina Junior Hurricanes Hockey Association, Children’s Flight of Hope, Diaper Bank of North Carolina, Families Moving Forward, Foundation of Hope, GiGi’s Playhouse, Haven House Services, Hill Learning Center, InterAct of Wake County, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Junior Achievement of Eastern North Carolina, North Carolina Arts in Action, Read and Feed, SAFEchild, SOAR Outreach, The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education, and 321 Coffee.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will also open their 2024-25 grant cycle on May 1, for an additional round of more substantial cash grant donations. The Foundation is pleased to support local nonprofits who share a mission to serve the health and educational needs of children, with a focus on impacting underserved populations. To learn more about grant applications and opportunities, please visit https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/community/grants.