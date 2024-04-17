Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League announced the 32 team nominees for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, with Carolina Hurricanes Alternate Captain Jaccob Slavin being named the team's representative.

The award is presented annually "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Slavin, along with his wife Kylie, launched a campaign called "Fight For Freedom" this season, which raised over $1M to combat the crimes of labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and the online sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines.

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. The selection committee will apply the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner:

* Clear and measurable positive impact on the community

* Investment of time and resources

* Commitment to a particular cause or community

* Commitment to the League's community initiatives

* Creativity of programming

* Use of influence; engagement of others

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.