Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

RALEIGH, NC. - On Sunday evening the Carolina Hurricanes welcomed 18,837 to PNC Arena as they closed out their regular season schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Their 41st and final home game of the campaign, it marked a significant milestone for the franchise. For the first time, the organization had sold out every game in a single season.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for our fans because a lot of them have stuck with us for a long time. The ones that have been with us for 20-some years now, you feel like they're finally getting rewarded," Canes President & General Manager Don Waddell said of the team's accomplishment. "They've been amazing for us, every single night."

PNC Arena's listed capacity for hockey is 18,700, but this season the team averaged 18,798 fans per game, 100.5% of that total. With demand meeting more than the normal allowance, the team opened more standing-room-only admissions this season than ever before.

"We have great fans, we know it. I appreciate it, the players appreciate it and we're trying to put on a good product for them," Rod Brind'Amour offered after Sunday's win. "We have a good advantage in here with how they support the team and how loud they are. They'll only up (their support) more here as we move along (into the playoffs)."

The team reached its 50th consecutive sellout on February 24 and has added 11 more since.