Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

"We have a good advantage in here with how they support the team and how loud they are."

3.27.24
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - On Sunday evening the Carolina Hurricanes welcomed 18,837 to PNC Arena as they closed out their regular season schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Their 41st and final home game of the campaign, it marked a significant milestone for the franchise. For the first time, the organization had sold out every game in a single season.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for our fans because a lot of them have stuck with us for a long time. The ones that have been with us for 20-some years now, you feel like they're finally getting rewarded," Canes President & General Manager Don Waddell said of the team's accomplishment. "They've been amazing for us, every single night."

PNC Arena's listed capacity for hockey is 18,700, but this season the team averaged 18,798 fans per game, 100.5% of that total. With demand meeting more than the normal allowance, the team opened more standing-room-only admissions this season than ever before.

"We have great fans, we know it. I appreciate it, the players appreciate it and we're trying to put on a good product for them," Rod Brind'Amour offered after Sunday's win. "We have a good advantage in here with how they support the team and how loud they are. They'll only up (their support) more here as we move along (into the playoffs)."

The team reached its 50th consecutive sellout on February 24 and has added 11 more since.

All of this comes in addition to the team selling out its allotment of Season Ticket Memberships (STMs) for the first time as well. Turning to a waitlist, the desire to be a Caniac has never been higher.

"We are thrilled to have the largest season ticket base in franchise history," Canes Vice President of Ticket Sales Sara Daniel shared. "While all games are selling out thanks to our passionate fan base, it is important to share that we still allocate tickets for every game to accommodate groups as well as individual ticket buyers, since we know the importance of continuing to bring new fans to the games."

Expectedly, Carolina has sold out its 28 postseason games at PNC Arena over the past few seasons and that trend is set to carry into this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs as well.

"We've put the product on the ice and our fans have rewarded us by coming out," Waddell continued. "We've got a nice sell-out streak going now and who would have ever thought that this would happen in Raleigh? It's really nice to see and to be a part of."

As of April 8, only three US teams (Tampa Bay, Detroit, and Chicago) have a better average attendance than the Canes.

A schedule for the first round of the playoffs will be released following the conclusion of the NHL's regular season on Thursday, April 18. The earliest possible date for Round 1, Game 1 is Saturday, April 20.

Tickets for Round 1, regardless of opponent, are on sale now and can be found here.

