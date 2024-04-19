Playoff Notebook: Fast Will Not Play In Game 1

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes took to the ice on Friday for their final practice day before beginning their Round 1 series against the New York Islanders.

A nearly identical scene to that of Thursday's skate, there was one difference between the scenery and one among the lineup.

With white rally towels featuring the definition of "Chaos" lining each chair inside PNC Arena, Jack Drury and Jesperi Kotkaniemi flipped the roles they'd worked in just the day before.

The skate looked as follows -

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Drury - Kuznetsov - Noesen (Lemieux)

-

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Morrow - DeAngelo

Frederik Andersen was at one end of the ice, and Pyotr Kochetkov was at the other.

Jackson Blake, Bradly Nadeau, and Spencer Martin once again skated as the early group. They will serve as the team's "Black Aces", if you will.