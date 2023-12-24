RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' six-game point streak was snapped by the New York Islanders on Saturday, falling 5-4.
Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders
"As a team, we have to be better defensively... We're giving up too many chances against."
Atypical Start...
In their final go-around before the NHL's holiday break, the Canes met the Isles for the third time in 49 days.
Turning to Pyotr Kochetkov in net for a fourth consecutive game, things got off to a rocky start for the netminder who had been so good as of late. Entering the night 3-0-2 with a .949 save percentage in his last five games, Kochetkov had allowed just one goal in four of those outings.
Tonight though, three got by him in the first period.
While there were missed calls and defensive lapses in front of him on the first two, the third was one he'd certainly want back.
Amid the three-goal rush from Sebastian Aho (the other one), Brock Nelson, and Bo Horvat in just 7:06, Teuvo Teravainen was able to get Carolina on the board. Beating Ilya Sorokin, it was the team-leading 13th of the season for #86.
Fought Back...
Trailing 3-1 after 20 minutes, the Canes came out with a noticeable jump in their step to start the second.
In fact, just 59 seconds in, Carolina's Sebastian Aho brought his group back within one with a power play goal.
Also his 13th of the season, it set the tone for the frame and allowed the home team to dictate play. Providing the feeling that an equalizer was just around the corner, instead, another gaffe led to the Islanders reclaiming their two-goal advantage.
After a turnover at neutral ice, a Mike Reilly drive from the point gave the Islanders a fourth goal of the night.
One Final Push...
4-2 going to the third, the Canes were behind the eight ball, but they didn't roll over.
Getting another early-period goal, Jaccob Slavin trimmed the deficit to just one goal again with his fourth tally of the season. However, yet another quick response from the Islanders put them back in front by a pair.
The Canes had 16:16 to work with after Anders Lee snuck one under Kochetkov, one that the young netminder was also likely to want back. Putting the foot back on the gas and hoping to force a third overtime in as many games against the Islanders, Stefan Noesen made it a 5-4 game.
A second power play goal in four tries for the Carolina, it allowed the group to put together one final push to try and tie the game.
Unfortunately, the Canes couldn't get a fifth one by Sorokin, falling short in regulation.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour suggesting that the team has relied on Kochetkov too often recently, and then sharing that his team can't give up three goals the way that they did to start the night...
"[We're] probably riding [Kochetkov] a little too much. You could tell he wasn't as good as he's been and that's probably the difference, right?... We fought back a couple of times, but the first period was our doing. We gave them too many goals."
Sebastian Aho crediting the opposition, but saying the Canes made it too easy for them tonight...
"[New York] played well. That's a good team. We gave them goals too easily and it's tough to chase. I thought we had a great effort to try and come back and we almost did. It didn't go in our way in the end. But yeah, we just gave them the lead too easily."
Jaccob Slavin with an honest assessment of both the team's play and his defensive play tonight...
"We handed them some goals. I was out there for four goals [against] tonight and that's not my game. I've got to be better."
What's Next?
The Canes begin their holiday break on Sunday and are scheduled to be off until Wednesday. They'll return to game action in Nashville against the Predators then.
Worth A Click
Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout
Andersen To Resume Skating Soon
Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago
Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet
Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?