Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders

Atypical Start...

In their final go-around before the NHL's holiday break, the Canes met the Isles for the third time in 49 days.

Turning to Pyotr Kochetkov in net for a fourth consecutive game, things got off to a rocky start for the netminder who had been so good as of late. Entering the night 3-0-2 with a .949 save percentage in his last five games, Kochetkov had allowed just one goal in four of those outings.

Tonight though, three got by him in the first period.

While there were missed calls and defensive lapses in front of him on the first two, the third was one he'd certainly want back.

Amid the three-goal rush from Sebastian Aho (the other one), Brock Nelson, and Bo Horvat in just 7:06, Teuvo Teravainen was able to get Carolina on the board. Beating Ilya Sorokin, it was the team-leading 13th of the season for #86.