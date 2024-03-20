ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes are returning to Raleigh a happy bunch after winning each contest on their three-game road trip, including a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Canes Close Out Perfect Road Trip With Defeat of Islanders
A three-goal first period sets the tone for the group; Guentzel finishes the night with three points
It's Not How You Start, It's How You Finish...
Out of the gate, the Islanders looked like a team fighting to stay in the playoff picture.
Pumping a handful of chances onto Pyotr Kochetkov, it felt like the Canes may be in danger of surrendering the game's first goal.
Instead, Carolina's penalty kill turned the tide with a 24th consecutive successful penalty kill, and they took over from there.
After surviving a Martin Necas infraction, Seth Jarvis located a rebound in front of Ilya Sorokin's net and put it back between his legs to break open the contest's scoring.
Serving as the first of what would be a quick trio of goals for the group, the team didn't have to wait much longer for a second.
2:13 later, it was Jarvis again.
This time it was a beautiful passing connection between the young winger and newcomer Jake Guentzel, after a gorgeous stretch pass from Jaccob Slavin.
The 24th and 25th goals of the season for the 2020 first-round pick had the visitors in a good position after playing on their heels for the first 10 minutes of the night.
But before they could take their two-goal gap back to the locker room, Necas chipped in with a power play goal.
Coming with just 1.3 seconds to go in the frame, it cemented Rod Brind'Amour's group in complete control at the break.
Scoreless Second...
After their dominant back half of the first period, the Canes picked up right where they left off when they returned to the ice for the second period.
Generating opportunity after opportunity, the Aho and Kuznetsov lines continued to be impressive.
Although Sorokin was able to keep everything out, so was Kochetkov at the other end, and so the game progressed to the third with the same 3-0 score.
The Only Blemish...
In the third, the Islanders came with some pushback, trying to get back into the game.
They were able to get an early-period goal via Kyle Palmieri, snapping Kochetkov's shutout bid, but it was the only one they'd get by him all night.
Seemingly awakening Carolina once again, the group rode out the final 15:30 with little trouble.
Guentzel added an empty-netter at the finish, closing out both his three-point evening and the 4-1 final score.
They Said It
Rod Brind'Amour on the impact Guentzel has had since joining the club...
"He's a really good player. You see it out there, he made some really great plays out there tonight. Even that one at the end, you don't think much of it because it puts the game away. Having to put an empty netter in from the red line [may look easy], but it was a skill play to get it by the defenseman. He's been a really good addition... He's a winner. You can't have enough of those guys around."
Jake Guentzel when asked how he's been fitting in off the ice with the group...
"It's been unbelievable. [They're] a really tight group and they've kind of taken me in pretty fast here. Going on the road trip with them was really special. It's just the beginning, hopefully, there's some more of it."
Seth Jarvis on Kochetkov's 30/31 night...
"He was great. He was awesome again. He's been great all season and it's been fun to play in front of him... They come out hard every game here. We didn't match it quite early enough, so that's why (Kochetkov) is here to make those saves and let us settle in."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game and are scheduled to practice on Wednesday. They'll then return to game action on Thursday night against the Flyers at PNC Arena.