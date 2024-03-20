Canes Close Out Perfect Road Trip With Defeat of Islanders

It's Not How You Start, It's How You Finish...

Out of the gate, the Islanders looked like a team fighting to stay in the playoff picture.

Pumping a handful of chances onto Pyotr Kochetkov, it felt like the Canes may be in danger of surrendering the game's first goal.

Instead, Carolina's penalty kill turned the tide with a 24th consecutive successful penalty kill, and they took over from there.

After surviving a Martin Necas infraction, Seth Jarvis located a rebound in front of Ilya Sorokin's net and put it back between his legs to break open the contest's scoring.

Serving as the first of what would be a quick trio of goals for the group, the team didn't have to wait much longer for a second.

2:13 later, it was Jarvis again.

This time it was a beautiful passing connection between the young winger and newcomer Jake Guentzel, after a gorgeous stretch pass from Jaccob Slavin.

The 24th and 25th goals of the season for the 2020 first-round pick had the visitors in a good position after playing on their heels for the first 10 minutes of the night.

But before they could take their two-goal gap back to the locker room, Necas chipped in with a power play goal.

Coming with just 1.3 seconds to go in the frame, it cemented Rod Brind'Amour's group in complete control at the break.