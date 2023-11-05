Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island

A Late First Period Backbreaker, Again...

Expectedly a defense-first matchup, Antti Raanta was strong out of the gate for Carolina, making his fourth start of the season.

Called upon to make a handful of crucial saves in the first 15 minutes, he more than upheld his end of the bargain.

However, inside the final five minutes of the frame, the Islanders were able to break the ice.

A slick connection between Mat Barzal and Noah Dobson resulted in the Islanders forward walking by a Canes defender and beating Raanta.

It was the fourth time in 12 games already this season that Carolina has allowed a goal inside the final five minutes of a first period, halting any momentum they had before heading back to the locker room.