Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

RALEIGH, NC. – The Carolina Hurricanes today announced that forward Sebastian Aho has been selected by his teammates as the winner of the 2023-24 Steve Chiasson Award. The Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) also selected Aho as the team’s most valuable player and named forward Seth Jarvis the winner of the Josef Vasicek Award.

The Steve Chiasson Award is given annually to the Hurricanes player that best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game. Aho, 26, registered 89 points (36g, 53a) in 78 NHL games with Carolina this season, setting a new career-high in points and matching his previous career-high in assists. This season, the 6’0”, 180-pound forward led the Hurricanes in goals, assists, points, plus/minus rating (+34) and game-winning goals (10). Aho continued to climb the franchise ranks in 2023-24, moving into third place in franchise history in career goals (254), assists (303) and points (557). He also passed Eric Staal for both the most career shorthanded goals (17) in franchise history, as well as the most game-winning goals (48) in team history (since relocation).

Aho was also selected by the Carolina PHWA as the team’s most valuable player in 2023-24, marking the sixth time in the last seven seasons that he has been chosen for the award. Since the introduction of the award in the 2000-01 season, no other Hurricanes skater has been named the team’s most valuable player more than three times (Eric Staal). Aho represented the Hurricanes at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, making his third appearance at the event. The Rauma, Finland, native has posted 468 points (218g, 250a) in 520 career NHL games since debuting with Carolina in 2016-17. Aho was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 35th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Josef Vasicek Award is given annually by the Carolina PHWA for outstanding cooperation with the local media. Formerly known as the Good Guy Award, the award was renamed in 2012 by the Carolina PHWA in honor of Vasicek, a former Hurricanes forward who died in a plane crash in Russia in September 2011. Jarvis, 22, posted 67 points (33g, 34a) in 81 NHL games with the Hurricanes this season, establishing new career-highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (13), shorthanded goals (2) and game-winning goals (9). Among Hurricanes skaters this season, Jarvis ranked first in power-play goals and second in goals, assists, points and game-winning goals. The Winnipeg, Man., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually by the PHWA to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. A player from each NHL team is nominated by the local chapter of the PHWA. As previously announced, the Carolina PHWA named goaltender Frederik Andersen as the team’s nominee for the award.