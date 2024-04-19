Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Islanders

In Net...

Carolina: Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Spencer Martin

Aside from the team's essentially meaningless regular season finale in Columbus on Tuesday, the team rotated between Andersen and Kochetkov for the final 20 games of the regular season.

Andersen has been the best goaltender in the NHL since coming back from a blood clotting issue that held him out of action for four months, going 9-1 with a .951 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts.

Since March 7, no goaltender league-wide has a SV% that's even close (min. 10 GP), but the next closest is Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders (.931).

As for Kochetkov, a career-high 42 games played came with a boatload of success in them as well.

Of the 33 NHL goalies that played at least 40 games this year, he ranks tied for 10th with his .911 SV%. A winner of his last four starts, he is 3-1-1 in his career against the Isles.

Would the Canes consider keeping the rotation going in the postseason?

"I think everything is on the table," Rod Brind'Amour said after Thursday's practice. "Health is going to be a big question, staying fresh and all of that. It's nice to know that we have two guys that are playing at that level."

New York: Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov

Only five goalies league-wide had more minutes played than Sorokin (3325:59) this season.

Going 25-19-12, he battled back nicely after losing six consecutive starts in March, going 3-0-1 in April.

However, that run opened the door for more Varlamov, who has gone 8-1-1 with a .930 SV%. Winning five in a row to end his regular season, it is entirely possible that the Canes see both goaltenders at some point over the course of the series.