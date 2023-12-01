Canes Get A Point In Overtime Loss To Islanders

RALEIGH, NC. - Despite outshooting the New York Islanders 43-16, the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.
Svechnikov Returns
After missing Tuesday's win in Philadelphia due to illness, forward Andrei Svechnikov was healthy enough to play in tonight's contest.
Skating alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Teuvo Teravainen at five-on-five, #37 played 18:10 and recorded four shots.
Opportunistic Isles
The Canes outplayed and outshot the Isles all night, but the difference in volume wasn't enough to overcome New York's ability to cash in on their limited chances.
Perhaps no stanza told the story better than the second period, where the Islanders didn't even record a shot attempt through the first 15 minutes. However, they scored twice on three shots in the final 4:01 of the frame.
Turning the contest from trailing by one to leading by one, the first of two came shorthanded, and the second sent the home side back their locker room needing at least one goal in the third.
Never Gave Up Though
Carolina was able to tie the contest just 33 seconds into the third period via Jack Drury, but a response from the Islanders on the power play put them back in the driver's seat shortly thereafter.
It looked like the Canes were en route to a 4-3 regulation loss, but with the extra attacker on, Sebastian Aho tied the game inside the final three seconds.
Albeit the group eventually came up short, a point in the standings could make all the difference at the end of the season.
Tip Your Cap To Varlamov
The undoubted number one star of the evening was Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 39 shots when all was said and done.
Had it not been for his above-and-beyond play in net, that could have been a contest that Carolina could have run away with quickly.
Recording double-digit saves in each period of regulation, the veteran netminder now has a .930 save percentage in seven appearances this season.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on if there is some concern over losing a second game in a week, despite allowing less than 20 shots in both...
"That was one of the better games that we played all year. We're not going to play much better than that. [The goalies] know it. It's tough. We're going to give up some chances. They know they need to be better, but I loved the way we played. Every part of that game was solid. Everybody was solid. Everybody did their job. We had a ton of scoring opportunities. Three or four goalposts and we still scored four. We limited what they were doing."
Seth Jarvis taking the blame for tonight's loss...
"I screwed us pretty bad. The power-play goal [that New York scored shorthanded on] is on me. I know I've got to make a play there. I just didn't think and made it too easy on them. Then in overtime, Fishy makes a great pass, and nine times out of ten that's a shot. I know it's a shot, it's an elementary school play that you shoot that every time. I tried to make the extra play and be a little too cute and it screwed us in the end."
Jordan Staal offering his thoughts on the defeat...
"I thought we played pretty well. Special teams kind of let us down again, both sides. I thought our five-on-five play was good. We hit a couple of posts and had a couple of other great chances. It was a good game, but we came up short by one."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and then return to game action on Saturday, hosting the Buffalo Sabres. It will be Carolina's final home game before they go out west for two weeks.
