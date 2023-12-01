Canes Get A Point In Overtime Loss To Islanders

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on if there is some concern over losing a second game in a week, despite allowing less than 20 shots in both...

"That was one of the better games that we played all year. We're not going to play much better than that. [The goalies] know it. It's tough. We're going to give up some chances. They know they need to be better, but I loved the way we played. Every part of that game was solid. Everybody was solid. Everybody did their job. We had a ton of scoring opportunities. Three or four goalposts and we still scored four. We limited what they were doing."

Seth Jarvis taking the blame for tonight's loss...

"I screwed us pretty bad. The power-play goal [that New York scored shorthanded on] is on me. I know I've got to make a play there. I just didn't think and made it too easy on them. Then in overtime, Fishy makes a great pass, and nine times out of ten that's a shot. I know it's a shot, it's an elementary school play that you shoot that every time. I tried to make the extra play and be a little too cute and it screwed us in the end."

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts on the defeat...

"I thought we played pretty well. Special teams kind of let us down again, both sides. I thought our five-on-five play was good. We hit a couple of posts and had a couple of other great chances. It was a good game, but we came up short by one."