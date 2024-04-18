Playoff Notebook: The Journey Begins

RALEIGH, NC. - "It's the best time of the year," could be heard several times throughout the Carolina Hurricanes' locker room on Thursday.

Since the onset of training camp, this was where the group wanted to be. It's not the final destination, but it is the entry point toward that.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here.

An 82-game regular season was a formality, but it was far from meaningless.

Earning wins in 52 of those contests, the team learned several lessons that they can carry with them as they begin their quest for 16 more.

Adjustments were made, obstacles were overcome, and acquisitions were brought in. Now it's time for the group to try and put it all together, in an effort to be the last team standing.