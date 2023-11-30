Preview: November 30 vs. New York

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a third consecutive win on Thursday as they host the New York Islanders.
-
When: Thursday, November 30
Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 13-8-0 (26 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, November 28
-
Islanders Record: 8-7-6 (22 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)
Islanders Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, November 28