Preview: November 30 vs. New York

Canes return home for a third consecutive in-division game

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_1130
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a third consecutive win on Thursday as they host the New York Islanders.

-

When: Thursday, November 30

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 13-8-0 (26 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, November 28

-

Islanders Record: 8-7-6 (22 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, November 28

Previous Meetings This Season

Last Time Out

  • A surprise illness sidelined Andrei Svechnikov Tuesday night in Philadelphia, but the two doors that the unfortunate situation opened, both led to the promised land. Michael Bunting jumped up to Svechnikov's top line spot alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, and scored in the first period. Brendan Lemieux entered the lineup in Bunting's usual spot alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen, and scored in the second period. In all, the Canes didn't make many mistakes and played a pretty complete game en route to the 4-1 win.

In Net

  • Pyotr Kochetkov won a second consecutive start on Tuesday against the Flyers. Stopping 28 out of 29, the 24-year-old has looked solid in both wins, making timely stops to either preserve a tie game or keep his team in front. Going with Kochetkov was also a break from the every other game rotation that had been going between he and Antti Raanta since Frederik Andersen was sidelined. Will Raanta get the nod this evening, or will the coaching staff let Kochetkov stay hot?

On The Other Side

  • The Islanders had their six-game point streak snapped on Tuesday against the Devils. Stacking points despite having 13 losses in 21 games, the power play on Long Island is one of the best assets of the team's game. Currently sitting eighth in the NHL (22.4%), over 23% of their total team goals have come on the man advantage this season. The problem with that is that the team has only scored 55 goals on the season, which ranks 28th in the NHL. Mat Barzal has 13 points in 13 games this month, but the team will need that and more from him if they want their offense to continue in the right direction.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and then host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.  It will be the final home game before the team makes their way toward Western Canada for the next two weeks.

