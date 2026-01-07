Recap: Miller, Svechnikov Help Canes Dim Stars

RALEIGH, N.C. - Highlighted by a pair of goals from K'Andre Miller (2G, 1A) and four assists from Andrei Svechnikov (4A), the Carolina Hurricanes cruised past the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, 6-3.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

A crisp connection between the aforementioned duo appropriately kicked off the scoring at Lenovo Center, setting the stage for things to come just 7:19 in. Dallas' man advantage quickly reset the scoreboard, but under two minutes later, Shayne Gostisbehere countered with a power play goal of his own to put Rod Brind'Amour's group back in front. Before the two sides went back to their respective locker rooms, Logan Stankoven made it a three-goal first period for the home side, dancing around Mikko Rantanen for his second goal in as many outings.

In the middle stanza, another hookup between Miller and Svechnikov advanced Carolina's lead to 4-1, and Seth Jarvis, who returned to the lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury, chipped in with a power play goal of his own to push the lead to four.

Comfortably ahead going to the final frame of regulation, Dallas would add two more goals, but three would be as close as they would get, thanks to a Will Carrier marker sandwiching the pair.

Brandon Bussi turned away 19 of 22 shots in net, improving to 15-2-1. With the win, he becomes the fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 15 victories, doing so in just 18 appearances.