Preview: January 10 vs. Seattle

Canes look to go three-for-three against Western Conference opponents this week

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Riding a three-game winning streak, the Carolina Hurricanes will close out their home stand against the Seattle Kraken this evening.

---

When: Saturday, January 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 27-14-3 (57 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Jan. 8

---

Kraken Record: 20-14-8 (48 Points, 3rd - Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 3-2 OT Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Jan. 8

Last Time Out...

  • The Hurricanes overcame an early deficit to top the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
  • Jalen Chatfield's first goal and first multi-point performance of the season earned him first star honors, with Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall each chipping in a goal and an assist as well.
  • Frederik Andersen made 11 saves on 13 shots to end a nine-game winless skid and backstop his first victory since Nov. 6.

Stank's Streaking...

  • Thursday night was a third consecutive victory for the Canes, and also the third straight game in which Logan Stankoven found twine.
  • It's the second time in Stankoven's career that he has scored in at least three consecutive games, matching a run he enjoyed during the second, third and fourth games of his NHL career.
  • The 22-year-old is also riding a career-best four-game point streak, notching five points in that span.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen starting on Thursday, it feels likely the Canes will turn to Brandon Bussi against Seattle this evening.
  • Before Andersen got the nod on Thursday, Bussi backstopped a pair of wins in Carolina's two prior games, totaling 48 saves on 51 shots.
  • He made more NHL history with his last win, becoming the fastest goalie in league history to reach 15 wins, doing so in just 18 appearances (15-2-1).
  • Conversely, should the Canes elect to go back to Andersen, he'd be seeking his first set of back-to-back wins since topping Philadelphia and Anaheim on Oct. 11 and 16, respectively.

On The Other Side...

  • Seattle suffered its first loss of 2026 on Thursday, snapping what had been a four-game winning streak. Still, the Kraken enter the fray with points in 10 straight tilts (8-0-2), recording a league-leading 18 points during that stretch.
  • Part of that success has come on the back of a potent power play, which has produced goals at a 34.8% clip since the team's point streak began on Dec. 20 - good for second in the league in that span, one spot ahead of Carolina (32.1%).
  • Captain Jordan Eberle leads his club in both goals (15) and points (28), and has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Noah Philp entered concussion protocol on Jan. 6. He did not play on Thursday against Anaheim.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 19 in Florida. He was labeled as "week-to-week" and placed on injured reserve on Dec. 22, but has been practicing with the team in a standard sweater since Jan. 7.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday before flying to Detroit. They'll start a rare road back-to-back against Central Division opponents on Monday, first taking on the Red Wings before heading to St. Louis.
  • Next Game: Monday, January 12 @ Detroit | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Game: Friday, January 16 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

