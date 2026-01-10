Preview: January 10 vs. Seattle

RALEIGH, N.C. - Riding a three-game winning streak, the Carolina Hurricanes will close out their home stand against the Seattle Kraken this evening.

---

When: Saturday, January 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 27-14-3 (57 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Jan. 8

---

Kraken Record: 20-14-8 (48 Points, 3rd - Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 3-2 OT Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Jan. 8