Recap: Canes 'Stick With It' To Top Kraken

They Said It...

Jordan Staal on the victory...

"I thought it was a good game all around. We were pretty steady with our pressure. We had some good opportunities. Being down 2-1, I was happy to see the guys sticking with it. It might not always play out that way, but tonight was a great example of how we just have to stay with our game plan and believe in it..."

Jordan Martinook talking about the team "sticking with it," even when trailing in the third period...

"We pre-scouted them this morning, and the message was that the game was going to be just like it was. Everybody on our bench was just [saying], 'Stick with it, stick with it.' We were getting our chances. Their goalie played well, and it was just sticking with what makes us successful. Obviously, we did, and we came out on top."

Jordan Martinook discussing getting Jaccob Slavin back in the lineup...

"Slavo is kind of the general back there and has been forever. You don't know how many simple, good plays he makes when he's out there. You're like, 'Oh, if he was out there, that wouldn't be in our zone.' Some of the things he does are just pretty special..."

Jaccob Slavin, following his first game back, having a little fun at his own expense...

"It felt good. It felt good. Maybe a little rusty with some one-on-ones, those might need some work; I haven't had a lot of those lately. But no, it's good to be back out there."

Jordan Martinook discussing Logan Stankoven's four-game goal streak...

"We knew he was struggling with his confidence. It's nice to see him get his swagger back. He's shooting the puck like we all know he can, and that line's been phenomenal since they got put together."

Jordan Staal continuing on the team's four-game run...

"It's been a little up and down, obviously, as of late. Right now, it's a little more steady, and you can tell. The guys bought in a little better, and like I said, I'm happy about just kind of sticking to our game and being content to not give them chances. [We're] staying with grinding them down and checking for our chances."