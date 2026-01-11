Recap: Canes 'Stick With It' To Top Kraken

RALEIGH, N.C. - Highlighted by a late charge to erase a third-period deficit, the Carolina Hurricanes put together a balanced effort to knock off the Seattle Kraken 3-2 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
Starting on the front foot, Carolina captured the game's first lead at 3:23 through Logan Stankoven's 10th of the season and fourth in the last four games. The Hurricanes' early dominance kept the Kraken without a shot for the first 13:38, but the second puck put on net by the visitors found twine, with a bit of individual brilliance from Matty Beniers leveling the score before intermission.
It took until 5:56 of the third period to see the red light come on again, as Berkly Catton gave Seattle its first lead of the night on its 10th shot of the game. But as the final frame rounded the halfway mark, the Hurricanes climbed back to equal terms, then took a lead they would not relinquish, with two tucks in a span of 3:13.
Jordan Staal was integral on both plays, first setting up Jordan Martinook in the crease for a slam dunk equalizer, then working a give-and-go with Jaccob Slavin to tee up the Olympian for a shot that deflected off William Carrier and in for the game-winner.
Brandon Bussi faced a lighter workload than usual, but his 10 saves on 12 shots fueled his 16th win in 19 starts.