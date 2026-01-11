Recap: Canes 'Stick With It' To Top Kraken

Slavin tallies 300th career point in return from injury

RALEIGH, N.C. - Highlighted by a late charge to erase a third-period deficit, the Carolina Hurricanes put together a balanced effort to knock off the Seattle Kraken 3-2 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Starting on the front foot, Carolina captured the game's first lead at 3:23 through Logan Stankoven's 10th of the season and fourth in the last four games. The Hurricanes' early dominance kept the Kraken without a shot for the first 13:38, but the second puck put on net by the visitors found twine, with a bit of individual brilliance from Matty Beniers leveling the score before intermission.

It took until 5:56 of the third period to see the red light come on again, as Berkly Catton gave Seattle its first lead of the night on its 10th shot of the game. But as the final frame rounded the halfway mark, the Hurricanes climbed back to equal terms, then took a lead they would not relinquish, with two tucks in a span of 3:13.

Jordan Staal was integral on both plays, first setting up Jordan Martinook in the crease for a slam dunk equalizer, then working a give-and-go with Jaccob Slavin to tee up the Olympian for a shot that deflected off William Carrier and in for the game-winner.

Brandon Bussi faced a lighter workload than usual, but his 10 saves on 12 shots fueled his 16th win in 19 starts.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Logan Stankoven scored for a career-best fourth straight game and extended his overall point streak to a career-best five games (4G, 2A).
  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller registered an assist to extend his point streak to a season-high-tying three games (2G, 3A). The blueliner has now tallied seven points in his last six games.
  • Forward Jordan Staal recorded a game-high two assists for his third multi-point game of the season. Both assists came in the final frame, marking the 39th multi-point period of his career and passing Sylvain Turgeon for the 11th-most in franchise history.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin returned to action for the first time since Dec. 19 and recorded his 300th career point with an assist on the game-winning goal.
  • With Slavin's helper, every skater who has appeared in multiple games for the Hurricanes this season has posted at least one point.
  • The Hurricanes have now won four (or more) consecutive contests for the fourth time this season, matching Dallas for the most such streaks by an NHL club this season.

They Said It...

Jordan Staal on the victory...

"I thought it was a good game all around. We were pretty steady with our pressure. We had some good opportunities. Being down 2-1, I was happy to see the guys sticking with it. It might not always play out that way, but tonight was a great example of how we just have to stay with our game plan and believe in it..."

Jordan Martinook talking about the team "sticking with it," even when trailing in the third period...

"We pre-scouted them this morning, and the message was that the game was going to be just like it was. Everybody on our bench was just [saying], 'Stick with it, stick with it.' We were getting our chances. Their goalie played well, and it was just sticking with what makes us successful. Obviously, we did, and we came out on top."

Jordan Martinook discussing getting Jaccob Slavin back in the lineup...

"Slavo is kind of the general back there and has been forever. You don't know how many simple, good plays he makes when he's out there. You're like, 'Oh, if he was out there, that wouldn't be in our zone.' Some of the things he does are just pretty special..."

Jaccob Slavin, following his first game back, having a little fun at his own expense...

"It felt good. It felt good. Maybe a little rusty with some one-on-ones, those might need some work; I haven't had a lot of those lately. But no, it's good to be back out there."

Jordan Martinook discussing Logan Stankoven's four-game goal streak...

"We knew he was struggling with his confidence. It's nice to see him get his swagger back. He's shooting the puck like we all know he can, and that line's been phenomenal since they got put together."

Jordan Staal continuing on the team's four-game run...

"It's been a little up and down, obviously, as of late. Right now, it's a little more steady, and you can tell. The guys bought in a little better, and like I said, I'm happy about just kind of sticking to our game and being content to not give them chances. [We're] staying with grinding them down and checking for our chances."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will stay off the ice on Sunday and fly to Detroit. They'll start a rare road back-to-back in the Motor City on Monday, first taking on the Red Wings before heading to St. Louis.
  • Next Game: Monday, January 12 @ Detroit | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Game: Friday, January 16 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

