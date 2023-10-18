News Feed

Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose

Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose

Preview: October 17 at San Jose

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Canes Announce Roster Moves

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

From the American Hockey League to far east Russia, here is who is playing where to start the 2023-24 season

10.18.23 Rees
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Most professional hockey leagues worldwide have kicked off their 2023-24 regular season.

By now, it is well-documented that the Carolina Hurricanes do not have an American Hockey League affiliate. Because of that, prospects are scattered far and wide for the campaign.

With that being said, here is a listing of Canes prospects playing professionally this season and where they'll be.

(Please Note: The below listing is where each prospect is officially assigned to at the time of publishing.  Changes will occur and updates will be made as they transpire.)

American Hockey League

  • Callahan Burke - Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche Affiliate)
  • Dylan Coghlan - Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues Affiliate)
  • Pyotr Kochetkov - Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning Affiliate)
  • Jamieson Rees - Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues Affiliate)

Vasily Ponomarev and Ryan Suzuki are currently on injured non-roster with the Canes.

ECHL

The Canes have a working agreement with the Norfolk Admirals, although the Admirals are officially affiliated with the Winnipeg Jets.

  • Domenick Fensore (Norfolk Admirals)
  • Anttoni Honka (Norfolk Admirals)
  • Griffin Mendel (Norfolk Admirals)
  • Bryce Montgomery (South Carolina Stingrays)
  • Blake Murray (Norfolk Admirals)
  • Yaniv Perets (Norfolk Admirals)
  • Justin Robidas (Norfolk Admirals)
  • Ronan Seeley (Norfolk Admirals)

Across The Pond...

Finland

  • Noel Gunler (Kärpät - Liiga)
  • Patrik Hamrla (Ilves - Liiga / KOOVEE - Mestis)
  • Aleksi Heimosalmi (Assat - Liiga)
  • Ville Koivunen (Kärpät - Liiga)
  • Tuukka Tieksola (Lukko - Liiga)

Germany

  • Nikita Quapp - Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

Russia

  • Nikita Guslistov (Severstal - KHL)
  • Vladimir Grudinin (Severstal - KHL)
  • Ruslan Khazheyev (Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk - MHL)
  • Timur Mukhanov (Severstal - KHL / Almaz - MHL)
  • Yegor Naumov - (Arktika Murmansk - NMHL)
  • Alexander Nikishin (SKA - KHL)
  • Alexander Pashin (Spartak Moscow - KHL)
  • Alexander Pelevin (Zauralie - VHL)
  • Aleander Perevalov (Molot Perm - VHL)
  • Alexander Rykov (Traktor - KHL / Chelmet Chelyabinsk - MHL)
  • Kirill Slepets (Amur - KHL)
  • Gleb Trikozov (Avangard - KHL / Omskie - MHL & VHL)
  • Stanislav Yarovoy (Vityaz - KHL)
  • Yegor Velmakin (Dinamo Minsk - KHL / Dinamo - Belarus)

Sweden

  • Simon Forsmark (Timra - SHL)
  • Zion Nybeck (AIK - HockeyAllsvenskan)
  • Joel Nystrom (Farjestad BK - SHL)
  • Felix Unger Sorum (Leksands IF - SHL)

To keep up to date with prospect-related content, follow @CanesProspects on X.

