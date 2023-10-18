Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

RALEIGH, NC. - Most professional hockey leagues worldwide have kicked off their 2023-24 regular season.

By now, it is well-documented that the Carolina Hurricanes do not have an American Hockey League affiliate. Because of that, prospects are scattered far and wide for the campaign.

With that being said, here is a listing of Canes prospects playing professionally this season and where they'll be.

(Please Note: The below listing is where each prospect is officially assigned to at the time of publishing. Changes will occur and updates will be made as they transpire.)