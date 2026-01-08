Projected Lineup: January 8 vs. Anaheim

RALEIGH, N.C. - The red-hot combination of Sebastian Aho, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Andrei Svechnikov will try to lead the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday when the team takes on the Anaheim Ducks.

Recording eight points each over the last four games, it is the first time since 2007 that the franchise has had a trio combine for 24 points or more in a four-game span.

Elsewhere amongst the forward group, Noah Philp will not play after entering concussion protocol on Tuesday. Mark Jankowski will play in his spot, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi remaining the healthy extra.

On the back end, Jaccob Slavin is not yet ready to return to game action. He skated in a regular practice jersey on Wednesday, but Rod Brind'Amour said that the defensive anchor isn't 100% just yet. As soon as he is, he'll be in.

In net, Frederik Andersen will try to pick up his first win since Nov. 6. Currently wading through an 0-7-2 stretch, the 36-year-old veteran is 6-2 against Anaheim over the course of his career.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Ehlers

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22; Returned To Practice Jan. 6)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.