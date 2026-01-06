Canes Activate Jarvis From Injured Reserve

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Seth Jarvis from injured reserve.

Jarvis, 23, has missed Carolina’s last eight games after suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 19 against the Florida Panthers. The Winnipeg native leads the team in goals (19), game-winning goals (4) and shorthanded goals (2) this season, and ranks tied for fourth in points (29). The Hurricanes’ first-round selection, 13th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis has appeared in 338 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, totaling 115 goals and 127 assists (242 points).