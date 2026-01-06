Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. Dallas

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expecting to have Seth Jarvis back in their lineup on Tuesday when they take on the Dallas Stars.

Sidelined since Dec. 19 after suffering a rib injury in Florida, the 23-year-old forward was out of a no-contact sweater at morning skate, and looked full-go as he operated to the right of Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal.

Omitted from Team Canada's initial Olympic roster last week, Jarvis leads the Canes with 19 goals this season.

For those wondering why the budding star isn't right back on the "top line", the trio of Nikolaj Ehlers, Sebastian Aho, and Andrei Svechnikov has been very productive as of late, combining for 26 points in the team's last seven games.

To make room for Jarvis, Mark Jankowski is likely to join Jesperi Kotkaniemi as a healthy extra.

On the blue line, Jaccob Slavin skated in a yellow, no-contact sweater this morning, but is not quite ready to return yet. Rod Brind'Amour told reporters following the skate that there is no updated timeline on when he might be available.

In net, Brandon Bussi was in the starter's crease this morning. 14-1-2 in his first 17 NHL appearances, he was strong on Sunday in Newark, picking up the win after stopping 28 out of 29 shots faced.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Svechnikov

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Philp - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22; Returned To Practice Jan. 6)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.