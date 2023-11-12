News Feed

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers
Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida
Preview: November 10 at Florida
Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season
Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams
Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT
Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo
Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo
In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?
Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse
Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island
Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York
Preview: November 4 at New York
Canes Come Up Short Against Rangers

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

"It’s so fun to be with so many other people who are also here for the Canes. They’re here to support, we’re here to support, and we’re all excited to be able to not only do it in Raleigh but the other places we go too."

11.12.23 STM Editorial
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

TAMPA, FL. - During the latter half of Saturday's third period, a distinct "Let's Go Canes" chant could be heard from inside Amalie Arena.

Technology has increased at a rapid rate, including new abilities that impact the hockey viewing experience, such as digital dasher boards, but this was no artificially generated experience.

Over 300 Carolina Hurricanes Season Ticket Members (STMs) were making their voices heard in full force, with plenty to celebrate throughout the team's dominant 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Organized by Canes Vice President of Ticket Sales Sara Daniel and her team, STMs were given the opportunity to purchase into the fifth edition of the event, one that began in 2018 after Tom Dundon became the majority owner.

Including an exclusive commemorative rally towel, a pre-game party, and a ticket to the matchup, folks gathered at Harpoon Harry's Crab House in downtown Tampa to start the night.

“This setting is awesome. It’s so fun to be with so many other people who are also here for the Canes," second-year STM Emily Chilton shared.  “For us, it’s being a part of the community that makes this as great as it is. Feeling like there are other people here for the team, through the good times and bad. They’re here to support, we’re here to support, and we’re all excited to be able to not only do it in Raleigh but the other places we go too."

While each STM has their own story about why they're a fan, how they became a fan, why they select the seats they do, and who they attend games with, most will tell you that the sense of community is one of their favorite parts.

For some, this trip was their first with the group. For others who had attended previous year's trips to Las Vegas, Denver, and Los Angeles, the topic of discussion was already where the gathering should be next year.

“We are totally obsessed with Canes. I took my wife to her first game 25 years ago and she said, ‘This is great, we’re going to do this forever.’ So, we do it forever," Mike Corolla, an STM of 25 seasons shared.  “We have really good friends here that we met at games and our friendships have carried on over the years. It’s really cool.”

The latest feather in the cap for an organization that sold out 31 home games, surged to second in average NHL attendance last season (19,526), and has a record number of STMs for the 2023-24 campaign, the demand to be a Caniac has never been higher.

"It's not always easy to find a team to partner with that will be willing to allow 300 of our fans to come to their building, but it is always rewarding when we are able to," Daniel reflected on the trip.  "On top of that, there's always a variety of factors when it comes to setting up an event like this, such as picking a location that our fans actually have interest in traveling to, preferably doing it on a weekend, and most importantly, we just want to ensure that our STMs can have a great time.  That's what this is all about - providing them with a great experience."

To learn more about how you can become a Canes Season Ticket Member, click here.

