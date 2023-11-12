Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Organized by Canes Vice President of Ticket Sales Sara Daniel and her team, STMs were given the opportunity to purchase into the fifth edition of the event, one that began in 2018 after Tom Dundon became the majority owner.

Including an exclusive commemorative rally towel, a pre-game party, and a ticket to the matchup, folks gathered at Harpoon Harry's Crab House in downtown Tampa to start the night.

“This setting is awesome. It’s so fun to be with so many other people who are also here for the Canes," second-year STM Emily Chilton shared. “For us, it’s being a part of the community that makes this as great as it is. Feeling like there are other people here for the team, through the good times and bad. They’re here to support, we’re here to support, and we’re all excited to be able to not only do it in Raleigh but the other places we go too."