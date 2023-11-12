Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

TAMPA, FL. - During the latter half of Saturday's third period, a distinct "Let's Go Canes" chant could be heard from inside Amalie Arena.
Technology has increased at a rapid rate, including new abilities that impact the hockey viewing experience, such as digital dasher boards, but this was no artificially generated experience.
Over 300 Carolina Hurricanes Season Ticket Members (STMs) were making their voices heard in full force, with plenty to celebrate throughout the team's dominant 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.