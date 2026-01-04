Preview: January 4 at New Jersey

Canes wrap up a back-to-back set in the Garden State

25-26_LeadGraphic_0104 NJD 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes head north seeking to snap a three-game skid as they take on the New Jersey Devils.

---

When: Sunday, January 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 24-14-3 (51 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 3

---

Devils Record: 22-17-2 (46 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 3

Last Time Out...

  • Carolina couldn't hold on to another multi-goal lead, conceding four goals in the third en route to a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche.
  • Sebastian Aho, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrei Svechnikov each scored for the second straight game.
  • Frederik Andersen suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 34 shots.

Previous Meetings vs. NJD This Season...

  • October 9: K'Andre Miller and Seth Jarvis each scored twice as the Canes opened the 2025-26 campaign with a 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Flyin' Fish...

  • It's been quite the week for Sebastian Aho, who enters tonight's tilt with nine points in his last four games - more than all but two NHL players in that span.
  • The future Finnish Olympian is coming off his second straight multi-point performance last night and has scored in three of Carolina's last four contests.
  • Since Aho's debut in 2016-17, no Hurricane has recorded more points against the Devils during the regular season than Aho's 19 points (9G, 10A) in 29 games.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen starting last night at home, the crease is expected to be Brandon Bussi's tonight.
  • Bussi, who is 13-2-1 in his first 16 NHL starts, will be looking to bounce back from his toughest night in the league yet on Thursday. Allowing six goals on 21 shots to the Canadiens, it was a combination of bad turnovers and a few ones that the 27-year-old backstop would like to have back.

On The Other Side...

  • The Devils have lost four of their last six, but the two wins have come in their two most recent games.
  • Operating without star center Jack Hughes for nearly half the season, New Jersey has been buoyed by Jesper Bratt (33pts) and Nico Hischier (32pts) for much of the year. Hughes returned from a nearly six-week absence late in December, posting four points in six games since rejoining the lineup.
  • In net, Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen have largely alternated starts for New Jersey. Markstrom got the nod in last night's win over Utah, signaling that the Canes will likely see Allen between the pipes tonight. The 35-year-old is 3-1-1 in his last five starts but went 1-5-0 in his prior six, allowing five or more goals in three of those games.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 19 in Florida. He was labeled as "week-to-week" and placed on injured reserve on Dec. 22.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis was also injured during overtime on Dec. 19, suffering an upper-body injury. He was placed on IR on Dec. 20 and labeled as "week-to-week" on Dec. 22. He returned to practice on Jan. 1 in a no-contact sweater.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home post-game and are scheduled to be off on Monday. They'll be back in game action on Tuesday at Lenovo Center against the Dallas Stars.
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Dallas | Star Wars Night | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Recap: Canes Overwhelmed By Avs' Late Surge

Canes Assign Bayreuther To Chicago

Projected Lineup: January 3 vs. Colorado

Preview: January 3 vs. Colorado

Slavin Named To Team USA For Olympic Winter Games

Recap: Canes Beaten In Back-And-Forth Battle

'It Sucks': Jarvis Reacts To Team Canada Omission

Projected Lineup: January 1 vs. Montreal

Preview: January 1 vs. Montreal

Hurricanes Wrapped: 2025

The Big Moments & Highlights From 2025

Recap: Canes Flattened In Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: December 30 at Pittsburgh

Preview: December 30 at Pittsburgh

Recap: Blake, Canes Top Rangers In Overtime

Projected Lineup: December 29 vs. NY Rangers

Kochetkov 'Probably Out For The Year'

Canes Recall Bayreuther From Chicago