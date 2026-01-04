Preview: January 4 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes head north seeking to snap a three-game skid as they take on the New Jersey Devils.

When: Sunday, January 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 24-14-3 (51 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 3

Devils Record: 22-17-2 (46 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 3