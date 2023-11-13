Whalers Night: In White!

RALEIGH, NC. - Whalers Night has become one of the most enjoyable annual traditions of each Carolina Hurricanes season, celebrating the franchise's history and honoring some legends of the early days.

It's a no stone left unturned effort, entailing everything from the coach's tracksuits at morning skate, to the 80's headbands in warmups. The goalies get custom pads just for one game and even Pucky comes out of retirement for it.

It's always good fun, but fun can sometimes fade in repetition.

How do you keep the festivities going but pique new interest? You mix it up a little.

And how are the Canes mixing it up a little for Whalers Night this year? White jerseys.