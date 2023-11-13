News Feed

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning

Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers

Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers
Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida

Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida
Preview: November 10 at Florida

Preview: November 10 at Florida
Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season
Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams
Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT

Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT
Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo

Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo
Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo

Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo
In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?
Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse

Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse
Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island

Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island
Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York

Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York
Preview: November 4 at New York

Preview: November 4 at New York

Whalers Night: In White!

Team to also wear Cooperalls for warmups

Whalers_16x9_7
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Whalers Night has become one of the most enjoyable annual traditions of each Carolina Hurricanes season, celebrating the franchise's history and honoring some legends of the early days.

It's a no stone left unturned effort, entailing everything from the coach's tracksuits at morning skate, to the 80's headbands in warmups. The goalies get custom pads just for one game and even Pucky comes out of retirement for it.

It's always good fun, but fun can sometimes fade in repetition.

How do you keep the festivities going but pique new interest? You mix it up a little.

And how are the Canes mixing it up a little for Whalers Night this year? White jerseys.

"We’re always looking at ways to keep some of our recurring theme nights, like Whalers Night, fresh. This is a great opportunity to introduce jerseys that are both new and exciting to the team, and also add a retail opportunity for our fans," Canes Chief Marketing Officer Mike Forman shared. "We’ve utilized the green jerseys pretty extensively over the years and sprinkled in the light gray jersey a few years back as part of the Reverse Retro leaguewide campaign but the white sweaters have always been on our radar."

Another new addition for this year is that the team will be wearing Cooperall pants for warmups.

Worn by some Whalers players for the 1982-83 season, Cooperall pants were controversial when they were first introduced, as many players felt that the one-piece design limited their mobility and made it harder to move. There were also concerns about the pants being too hot, as they covered more than traditional hockey pants.

11.12.23 Cooperalls

© Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

"Credit to the Flyers on this one, as they re-introduced the Cooperalls last year in conjunction with their Reverse Retro uniform scheme. The Flyers and Whalers were exclusively the two NHL clubs who wore Cooperalls for a year or two in the 80s and it’s a way for us to have fun and feed into the retro vibes for warmups only that night," Forman continued. "We’ve worked with the same manufacturer as the Flyers did last season to make these come to life.  They will be worn over the top of the normal green pants that will be worn for the game itself."

The NHL outlawed long pants after the 1982-83 citing player safety, stating that the outer nylon-windbreaker-type fabric was more slippery than the traditional hockey pants and knit socks combo, and any player who fell while wearing them would slide into the boards at a much faster speed than the alternative.

The team will sport the new white sweaters and Cooperalls for warmups on Saturday, February 10, when the New Jersey Devils come to town for this year's contest.

A complete collection of white Whalers Night gear is available now on CarolinaProShop.com.

Tickets for Whalers Night are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Worth A Click

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

Prospects Update: October

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info