Projected Lineup: January 4 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Brandon Bussi between the pipes on Sunday when the team takes on the New Jersey Devils.

Eyeing a bounce-back performance after his toughest night in the NHL to date on Thursday, in which he allowed six goals on 21 shots in a loss to Montreal, the 27-year-old has been otherwise stellar in a 13-2-1 start to his career at the highest level.

In front of him, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will look to continue their stellar runs.

Aho enters tonight's tilt with nine points in his last four games, more than all but two NHL players in that span. Svechnikov arrives at the Prudential Center with 13 points in his last nine games.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Svechnikov

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Seth Jarvis (Rib Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Scratches

Noah Philp

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Blake, Staal/Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.