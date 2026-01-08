Preview: January 8 vs. Anaheim

Canes host second of three straight Western Conference opponents

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim for a third straight win when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

---

When: Thursday, January 8

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 26-14-3 (55 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 6

---

Ducks Record: 21-19-3 (45 Points, 6th - Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Jan. 6

Last Time Out...

  • Carolina breezed past the Dallas Stars 6-3 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
  • K'Andre Miller notched three points - including his second multi-goal game of the season - and Andrei Svechnikov picked up four assists to pace the Canes' offense.
  • Brandon Bussi made 20 saves to reach his 15th career win faster than any netminder in NHL history (18 GP).

Previous Meetings vs. ANA This Season...

  • October 16: Led by two goals from Seth Jarvis and the first of Alexander Nikishin's career, the Canes downed the Ducks, 4-1.

Getting Healthy...

  • After Seth Jarvis returned with a bang on Tuesday, notching two points in a win over the Stars, the Canes could receive even more reinforcements this evening as Jaccob Slavin nears his first game action since Dec. 19.
  • Missing the last nine outings with an upper-body injury, plus 29 contests earlier in the season with a lower-body concern, Slavin skated with the team in a regular sweater and worked alongside Jalen Chatfield at Wednesday's practice.
  • Speaking to the media after yesterday's skate, Rod Brind'Amour left Slavin's return up to him and the Canes' medical team, but highlighted the positive step of the blueliner getting out of the yellow "no-contact" sweater.
  • Slavin is on the doorstep of a milestone, as his next point will be the 300th of his career.

In Net...

  • With two days since their last game, the Canes will likely have their choice between Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen.
  • Bussi has started Carolina's last two games, backstopping a pair of wins and totaling 48 saves on 51 shots.
  • Things have not gone the way of Andersen lately, going 0-7-2 in his last nine appearances. He was strong through the first 40 minutes in both of his last two outings against Florida and Colorado, before things unraveled in the third for the team.

On The Other Side...

  • Mired in a seven-game winless skid (0-6-1), Anaheim enters tonight's tilt seeking its first victory since Dec. 20.
  • The Ducks are allowing a league-high average of five goals per game in that span, while scoring at a rate of just 2.43 goals per game - third-lowest among NHL clubs.
  • Troy Terry has been a bright spot for his club, finding the scoresheet in three straight games and leading the club with seven points in his last five games. Standout rookie Beckett Sennecke has also scored in three of his last four outings.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 19 in Florida. He was labeled as "week-to-week" and placed on injured reserve on Dec. 22.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their BLACK uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and will return to game action at home on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Seattle | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

