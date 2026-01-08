Preview: January 8 vs. Anaheim

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim for a third straight win when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 8

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 26-14-3 (55 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 6

Ducks Record: 21-19-3 (45 Points, 6th - Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Jan. 6