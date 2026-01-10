Projected Lineup: January 10 vs. Seattle

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes could get a major boost to their lineup on Saturday when they take on the Seattle Kraken.

After missing the team's last 10 games with an upper-body injury, defenseman Jaccob Slavin was a full participant at morning skate to start the day, working alongside Jalen Chatfield and describing himself as "100% ready" when speaking to the media afterward.

"I think he's going to [play]," Rod Brind'Amour told reporters. "We'll see how he is after this morning, but the plan is to have him play."

Set to represent the United States at next month's Winter Olympics, the star defender has battled various injuries this season, limiting him to just five games.

To make room for Slavin, Joel Nystrom was reassigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Friday.

In net, the Canes will turn back to their hot hand, Brandon Bussi. Achieving more NHL history in his latest victory on Tuesday night over Dallas, the backstop became the fastest in league history to 15 wins, doing so in just 18 appearances (15-2-1).

(Note: Slavin was activated from injured reserve following the publication of this story.)

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Ehlers

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22; Returned To Practice Jan. 6)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall and Stankoven with Miller and Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.