Recap: Hall Helps Canes Down Devils

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
NEWARK, N.J. - Taylor Hall posted two points and Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 29 shots to lead the Carolina Hurricanes past the New Jersey Devils, 3-1, at Prudential Center on Sunday.

Seeking an effort that was "more like our game" after a tough result at home last night, it took just 51 seconds for Carolina to open the scoring on Sunday, thanks to Luke Hughes inadvertently putting a rebound into his own net. Nikolaj Ehlers got credit for the goal after deflecting Sean Walker's shot on the way in.

New Jersey's Dawson Mercer found an equalizer later in the frame, but Hall restored the Canes' lead 7:47 into the middle frame. Applying pressure on the forecheck, Hall poked the puck off the stick of Hughes and past an unsuspecting Jake Allen for the eventual game-winner.

In the third period, Hall's forechecking once again came to the forefront to stretch the Canes' lead to two. The veteran stripped Allen of the puck behind the net and spun a pass to Logan Stankoven, who tucked it through the netminder's legs at 12:16 to cement the win for the visitors.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the third straight game, his longest goal-scoring streak as a Hurricane. The Danish Olympian has now recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in his last five games.
  • Forward Taylor Hall notched his third multi-point game of the season, leading all skaters on Sunday with a goal and an assist against his former club.
  • Forward Logan Stankoven scored his first goal since Dec. 11, notching his seventh of the season and ending an 11-game goal drought.
  • Forward Noah Philp made his team debut after being acquired off waivers on Dec. 29, skating 10:48, registering one shot and delivering two hits.
  • The Hurricanes' penalty kill was stellar on Sunday, surviving all five shorthanded situations the team contended with in the final 40 minutes.

They Said It...

Logan Stankoven on how the team got it done...

"I think just digging in and competing as a group... [It was] an overall good effort from us, and more like how we should be playing. We need to get back to that and do it more consistently."

Logan Stankoven touching on what was different tonight, allowing the team to close out a third period with the lead...

"There was no hesitation, that's what I noticed. Even on the penalty kill, all night, there was no one waiting to see what happens. The first guy went, and the second guy was close behind him. I thought it was just a good overall job by everyone, and hopefully we can keep it rolling."

Brandon Bussi on what he saw from his crease en route to the win...

"Total buy-in. I think adversity for a team can be good if we're willing to look it in the face and run through it. I think this is an opportunity for us to get closer. The last seven or eight games haven't gone the way we've wanted to, regardless of results. This is a good start, but by no means a finish. But, still an exciting win."

Rod Brind'Amour reviewing Brandon Bussi's bounce back after a tough night on Thursday...

"He's been great. The other night was not great, to be blunt; he let in a bunch of not good ones, and it was, 'Okay, how are you going to respond?' Obviously, he did. That says a lot about him. It's been a big part of this year so far."

Brandon Bussi complimenting the penalty kill going five-for-five...

"Gritty battle. A lot of blocked shots. Willingness to sacrifice is what you want to see."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home post-game and are scheduled to be off on Monday. They'll be back in game action on Tuesday at Lenovo Center against the Dallas Stars.
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Dallas | Star Wars Night | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

