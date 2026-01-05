Recap: Hall Helps Canes Down Devils

They Said It...

Logan Stankoven on how the team got it done...

"I think just digging in and competing as a group... [It was] an overall good effort from us, and more like how we should be playing. We need to get back to that and do it more consistently."

Logan Stankoven touching on what was different tonight, allowing the team to close out a third period with the lead...

"There was no hesitation, that's what I noticed. Even on the penalty kill, all night, there was no one waiting to see what happens. The first guy went, and the second guy was close behind him. I thought it was just a good overall job by everyone, and hopefully we can keep it rolling."

Brandon Bussi on what he saw from his crease en route to the win...

"Total buy-in. I think adversity for a team can be good if we're willing to look it in the face and run through it. I think this is an opportunity for us to get closer. The last seven or eight games haven't gone the way we've wanted to, regardless of results. This is a good start, but by no means a finish. But, still an exciting win."

Rod Brind'Amour reviewing Brandon Bussi's bounce back after a tough night on Thursday...

"He's been great. The other night was not great, to be blunt; he let in a bunch of not good ones, and it was, 'Okay, how are you going to respond?' Obviously, he did. That says a lot about him. It's been a big part of this year so far."

Brandon Bussi complimenting the penalty kill going five-for-five...

"Gritty battle. A lot of blocked shots. Willingness to sacrifice is what you want to see."