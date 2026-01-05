Recap: Hall Helps Canes Down Devils

NEWARK, N.J. - Taylor Hall posted two points and Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 29 shots to lead the Carolina Hurricanes past the New Jersey Devils, 3-1, at Prudential Center on Sunday.
Seeking an effort that was "more like our game" after a tough result at home last night, it took just 51 seconds for Carolina to open the scoring on Sunday, thanks to Luke Hughes inadvertently putting a rebound into his own net. Nikolaj Ehlers got credit for the goal after deflecting Sean Walker's shot on the way in.
New Jersey's Dawson Mercer found an equalizer later in the frame, but Hall restored the Canes' lead 7:47 into the middle frame. Applying pressure on the forecheck, Hall poked the puck off the stick of Hughes and past an unsuspecting Jake Allen for the eventual game-winner.
In the third period, Hall's forechecking once again came to the forefront to stretch the Canes' lead to two. The veteran stripped Allen of the puck behind the net and spun a pass to Logan Stankoven, who tucked it through the netminder's legs at 12:16 to cement the win for the visitors.