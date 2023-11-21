News Feed

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Bucket List: When and Why?

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Whalers Night: In White!

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning

Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

From hospital visits, to teaching young kids the game and delivering turkeys, the team is making the most of their time in North Carolina

11.21.23 CapCity
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After playing 11 of their first 15 games on the road to start the season, the Carolina Hurricanes are finally settling in back home amid the current five-game home stretch.

Being home in Raleigh doesn't just mean practicing at PNC Arena and sleeping in their beds though, it also means having time to be out doing good in the community.

After Jesper Fast, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, and Antti Raanta visited children at UNC Children's Hospital last week, Monday night Brent Burns, Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Brady Skjei laced up their skates at Polar Ice Raleigh with Capital City Crew - a local program that provides an opportunity for inner-city youth to play hockey 100% for free.

Started in 2009, the program now includes over 75 participants from the Wake County Boys & Girls Clubs. Participants are both boys and girls primarily from low-income racial minority families, and the program not only teaches players the on-ice portion of the game but also educates them in off-ice life skill sessions as well.

"It's a ton of fun. It brings you back to when you started playing. To see all the kids smiling and having fun on the ice is what it's all about," Skjei shared after the event. "I know that when I was that age if I had an NHL player come out and skate with us, I know I'd be talking about it for a while. So we're thankful that we get the opportunity to skate with them."

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation assists in funding Capital City Crew via youth hockey grants.

"[To have the NHL guys at practice] is big because these kids just want to know that someone cares. When the logo we wear has the Hurricanes logo on it, we know that they care, and this is a way for them to see it in action," John Scott, Founder and Director of Capital City Crew, shared. "Maybe Brady, Brent, Jesperi, or Michael said something to a player today that clicks something for them. Maybe they give them inspiration. Maybe they taught them something new. That's what's really cool. [The kids] need to know that they have someone that cares, and this shows it."

Capital City Crew takes the ice each Monday for a 15-week-long program.  Upon completion of the program, some players will go on to play local recreational hockey, and in some cases, for the Jr. Hurricanes.

“It has been our mission to make a positive impact in our community. We aim to grow the game and provide an opportunity for every child in our community to play and learn from our great sport," Shane Willis, Canes Director of Youth Hockey & Community Outreach shared. "Partnering with the Boys and Girls Club helps us expand our reach and focus on encouraging children to find their full potential both on the ice and off the ice. With the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation funding of this program, it will continue to grow and make a long-term impact on our community.”

The Canes' involvement in the community continued on Tuesday with Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Staal, and Teuvo Teravainen delivering 1,500 turkey breasts to area families ahead of Thursday's holiday.

11.21.23 Group Photo

