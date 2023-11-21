Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

RALEIGH, NC. - After playing 11 of their first 15 games on the road to start the season, the Carolina Hurricanes are finally settling in back home amid the current five-game home stretch.

Being home in Raleigh doesn't just mean practicing at PNC Arena and sleeping in their beds though, it also means having time to be out doing good in the community.

After Jesper Fast, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, and Antti Raanta visited children at UNC Children's Hospital last week, Monday night Brent Burns, Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Brady Skjei laced up their skates at Polar Ice Raleigh with Capital City Crew - a local program that provides an opportunity for inner-city youth to play hockey 100% for free.

Started in 2009, the program now includes over 75 participants from the Wake County Boys & Girls Clubs. Participants are both boys and girls primarily from low-income racial minority families, and the program not only teaches players the on-ice portion of the game but also educates them in off-ice life skill sessions as well.

"It's a ton of fun. It brings you back to when you started playing. To see all the kids smiling and having fun on the ice is what it's all about," Skjei shared after the event. "I know that when I was that age if I had an NHL player come out and skate with us, I know I'd be talking about it for a while. So we're thankful that we get the opportunity to skate with them."