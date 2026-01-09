Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Ducks

RALEIGH, N.C. - Trailing after 20 minutes, the Carolina Hurricanes roared back with five goals in the final 40 minutes to knock off the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
After an early mistake led to an Anaheim goal in the first period, the Hurricanes responded by outshooting their foe 19-3 and, more importantly, outscoring them, 3-1, during the middle portion of Thursday's contest.
Mark Jankowski kicked things off with an equalizer 8:56 into the frame, but his power move marker was cancelled out by Mikael Granlund three minutes later.
Not to be denied, Carolina continued to press and again leveled the score when Logan Stankoven tucked in a Taylor Hall setup two minutes after Granlund's go-ahead goal. The Hurricanes' first lead of the night followed shortly afterward, thanks to a Jalen Chatfield blast from the left circle.
Riding the momentum of a dominant second stanza, Carolina again stifled the Ducks' offense, limiting them to just four shots in the third period. An insurance marker from Jackson Blake provided some breathing room at 10:39, and an empty-netter from Hall in the final minutes put the game out of reach.
Frederik Andersen made 11 saves on 13 shots for the Hurricanes, ending his nine-game winless skid and backstopping a victory for the first time since Nov. 6.