Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Ducks

They Said It...

Mark Jankowski giving his assessment of the win...

"I think we just stuck with our game plan. We didn't get away from it. Even early on, they got the first (goal), and we didn't press too hard. We stuck with what we know is winning hockey, and throughout the second and third periods did a lot of the same."

Rod Brind'Amour on overcoming an early mishap to earn the victory...

"We had one mistake - what you can't do against that team with the transition game they have. We kind of gave them [their first goal], but then I thought the rest of the night was pretty much exactly how we needed to do it, and obviously we got the result."

Frederik Andersen providing his view from the crease...

"I thought we really took it to them, pretty much all game long. I think they didn't have too much. They had a tough time earning chances. I thought we really put it to them and obviously, it paid off."

Rod Brind'Amour complimenting his defense, which played a big role in allowing just 13 shots tonight, even without Jaccob Slavin...

"I can't really say enough about how they've played here in the last little bit. [They're] competitive and really making it hard for the other team to even get in the zone. And [they're] winning their battles."

Jalen Chatfield on Frederik Andersen getting back in the win column...

"He's a great goalie. We know what he's capable of doing, so you know we're going to see him get hot. He's great in practice. He's going to put it together, and he played great tonight. He's going to keep building from that."

Frederik Andersen after earning his first win since Nov. 6...

"I'm just happy to play a good game and keep moving on... You're never perfect, and sometimes things don't go your way. You've just got to keep turning the rocks over, finding ways to get better and clean up the game as much as you can. Obviously, just believe in yourself that you can turn it around. It was a great team effort as well today."