Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Ducks

Three-goal middle frame fuels Carolina's third straight win

RECAP

© Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Trailing after 20 minutes, the Carolina Hurricanes roared back with five goals in the final 40 minutes to knock off the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

After an early mistake led to an Anaheim goal in the first period, the Hurricanes responded by outshooting their foe 19-3 and, more importantly, outscoring them, 3-1, during the middle portion of Thursday's contest.

Mark Jankowski kicked things off with an equalizer 8:56 into the frame, but his power move marker was cancelled out by Mikael Granlund three minutes later.

Not to be denied, Carolina continued to press and again leveled the score when Logan Stankoven tucked in a Taylor Hall setup two minutes after Granlund's go-ahead goal. The Hurricanes' first lead of the night followed shortly afterward, thanks to a Jalen Chatfield blast from the left circle.

Riding the momentum of a dominant second stanza, Carolina again stifled the Ducks' offense, limiting them to just four shots in the third period. An insurance marker from Jackson Blake provided some breathing room at 10:39, and an empty-netter from Hall in the final minutes put the game out of reach.

Frederik Andersen made 11 saves on 13 shots for the Hurricanes, ending his nine-game winless skid and backstopping a victory for the first time since Nov. 6.

ANA at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Logan Stankoven scored for the third straight game to push his point streak to a career-best four games (3G, 2A). Stankoven's only other goal streak of at least three games came in Feb. 2024, when he scored in his second, third and fourth career contests.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield skated in his 300th career game and marked the occasion with his first goal of the season. The blueliner also recorded an assist to register his first multi-point performance of the 2025-26 campaign.
  • Forward Taylor Hall also logged a goal and an assist, putting up his second multi-point performance in three games and fourth of the season.
  • Five of the Hurricanes' six defensemen recorded a point in Thursday's win. It's the second time Carolina has featured that many blueliners on the scoresheet in a single game this season, matching the club's 5-1 win in San Jose on Oct. 14.
  • The 13 shots allowed by Carolina are tied for the fewest the team has conceded in a game this season, matching the Nov. 28 win over Winnipeg.

They Said It...

Mark Jankowski giving his assessment of the win...

"I think we just stuck with our game plan. We didn't get away from it. Even early on, they got the first (goal), and we didn't press too hard. We stuck with what we know is winning hockey, and throughout the second and third periods did a lot of the same."

Rod Brind'Amour on overcoming an early mishap to earn the victory...

"We had one mistake - what you can't do against that team with the transition game they have. We kind of gave them [their first goal], but then I thought the rest of the night was pretty much exactly how we needed to do it, and obviously we got the result."

Frederik Andersen providing his view from the crease...

"I thought we really took it to them, pretty much all game long. I think they didn't have too much. They had a tough time earning chances. I thought we really put it to them and obviously, it paid off."

Rod Brind'Amour complimenting his defense, which played a big role in allowing just 13 shots tonight, even without Jaccob Slavin...

"I can't really say enough about how they've played here in the last little bit. [They're] competitive and really making it hard for the other team to even get in the zone. And [they're] winning their battles."

Jalen Chatfield on Frederik Andersen getting back in the win column...

"He's a great goalie. We know what he's capable of doing, so you know we're going to see him get hot. He's great in practice. He's going to put it together, and he played great tonight. He's going to keep building from that."

Frederik Andersen after earning his first win since Nov. 6...

"I'm just happy to play a good game and keep moving on... You're never perfect, and sometimes things don't go your way. You've just got to keep turning the rocks over, finding ways to get better and clean up the game as much as you can. Obviously, just believe in yourself that you can turn it around. It was a great team effort as well today."

Postgame Quotes: Jalen Chatfield

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday. They'll return to game action at home on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Seattle | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

