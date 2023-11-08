Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' 25th Anniversary season was special on a multitude of fronts.

From celebrating the team's quarter-century mark in North Carolina to launching the organization's Hall of Fame, hosting the first outdoor game in franchise history, and everything in between, it was unforgettable.

And as it turns out, it was great for the business side too.

Sportico released its 2023 NHL Valuations Ranking on Wednesday and the Canes were up a whopping 59% from this time last year.

The largest year-over-year growth among any of the league's 32 teams, the franchise is now worth an estimated $980 million.

Why is that number important?

When Tom Dundon became the majority owner in January 2018, Forbes' latest ranking had Carolina valued at $230 million - dead last in the NHL. More than quadrupling that number during his short time at the helm, the latest numbers reflect yet another example of the organization's bullish path forward under Dundon's ownership.