2023-24 Uniform Schedule Announced

After making their black sweaters their primary home option ahead of the 2022-23 season, the club will wear them 27 times at PNC Arena.

The most notable change is that the team's red sweaters that were worn as the primary home jersey from 2017-22 will return as the alternate sweaters, set to be worn 13 times.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE CAROLINA HURRICANES' FULL 2023-24 UNIFORM SCHEDULE

The vintage-inspired red sweaters worn for the 2022-23 campaign will not be worn this upcoming season, however, they may return in the future.

"We truly wanted to make the 25th anniversary season special in so many ways, one of which very noticeably being the return of our vintage-inspired red uniforms that we wore as an alternate jersey and at home throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as selected by the players. It definitely brought back a ton of nostalgia for fans while also bridging 25 years of Hurricanes history in seeing our current players wear the same sweaters as some of the earlier Hurricanes greats," Hurricanes Chief Marketing Officer Mike Forman said.