2023-24 Uniform Schedule Announced

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes shared their 2023-24 jersey schedule Tuesday, wearing four different sweaters over the course of 82 games.
After making their black sweaters their primary home option ahead of the 2022-23 season, the club will wear them 27 times at PNC Arena.
The most notable change is that the team's red sweaters that were worn as the primary home jersey from 2017-22 will return as the alternate sweaters, set to be worn 13 times.
The vintage-inspired red sweaters worn for the 2022-23 campaign will not be worn this upcoming season, however, they may return in the future.
"We truly wanted to make the 25th anniversary season special in so many ways, one of which very noticeably being the return of our vintage-inspired red uniforms that we wore as an alternate jersey and at home throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as selected by the players. It definitely brought back a ton of nostalgia for fans while also bridging 25 years of Hurricanes history in seeing our current players wear the same sweaters as some of the earlier Hurricanes greats," Hurricanes Chief Marketing Officer Mike Forman said.
© Jaylynn Nash / Carolina Hurricanes
The 2023-24 season is also the final season in the NHL's jersey-producing partnership with Adidas. For the 2024-25 season, Fanatics will become the league's manufacturer.
"In uniform planning, you typically have to map things out 18-24 months in advance based on design, retail, and other deadlines so we had to make a decision prior to even unveiling the anniversary red uniforms last year what we would be doing for this upcoming 2023-24 season. The consensus internally was to make those uniforms special for the 25th anniversary season and return to the current red uniforms in 2023-24 since they still instill strong brand equity and provide us time to evaluate what the future of our uniforms could and should look like," Forman continued. "We definitely took note of the extremely positive feedback from the anniversary uniforms last season and plan to have it as a big part of our discussions moving forward on our uniform lineup for home, road, and alternate jerseys. We are in a bit of a holding pattern based on the transition from Adidas to Fanatics for the 2024-25 season, so the most likely scenario for any major uniform modifications would be for the 2025-26 season and beyond."
The Canes will once again wear their white sweaters for the majority of their road games. Select dates may require Carolina to wear black on the road, however, should that arise, dates will be announced at a later date.
The fourth jersey worn this season by the back-to-back Metropolitan Division Champions will be their Whalers jersey, worn Saturday, February 10 against the New Jersey Devils.