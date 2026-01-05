Ryabkin Reassigned To Charlottetown (QMJHL)

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes prospect Ivan Ryabkin was reassigned from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) on Monday.

A second-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old forward skated in 25 games with the Wolves to start his season. Registering two goals and five assists for a total of seven points, he also added 56 penalty minutes.

The left-handed center now joins an Islanders club that selected him 21st overall in this past summer's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

"We wanted Ivan to get a taste of the pro game, and he performed well competing against older, stronger players as an 18-year-old in the AHL," Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky told Hurricanes.com. "Completing his season in Charlottetown gives him an opportunity to take what he’s learned and play a bigger role to continue to develop his offensive game."

Charlottetown sits 17-14-2-5, fifth in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference.