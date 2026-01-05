Mike Maniscalco Named North Carolina Sportscaster Of The Year

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) today announced that Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Maniscalco has been named North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year for 2025.

Maniscalco is currently in his 10th season with the Hurricanes and his sixth as the team’s television play-by-play announcer, calling all of the team’s games on FanDuel Sports Network. Previously, Maniscalco served as the team’s television and web host. Prior to joining the organization, the Buffalo native hosted the popular pre- and post-game shows surrounding the team’s radio broadcasts on 99.9 The Fan from 2007-2016, and he remains the host of Canes Corner, a monthly hour-long radio interview show held on location at The Local and airing on 99.9 The Fan.

Before relocating to Raleigh to host the original morning sports talk show on 99.9 The Fan, Maniscalco was the afternoon drive host on WRNL in Richmond, Va., from 2001-2007. He began his broadcasting career as an on-air host and assistant production director at WGR 550 in Buffalo from 1996-2001. He is a 1997 graduate of Buffalo State College.

Maniscalco’s on-air partner, Tripp Tracy, was recognized by NSMA as North Carolina’s Co-Sportscaster of the Year in 2024.

About the National Sports Media Association

The National Sports Media Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring, and scholarship programs. The NSMA also honors, preserves, and celebrates the diverse legacy of sports media in the United States.

Founded in 1959 as the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in Salisbury, N.C., the NSSA added its Hall of Fame in 1962, with Grantland Rice as its first member. The organization rebranded to the National Sports Media Association in 2016 and moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. one year later.