News Feed

Svechnikov Caps Come From Behind Win Over Columbus

Svechnikov Caps Come From Behind Win Over Columbus
Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Columbus

Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Columbus
Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus

Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus
Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning

Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton
Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton
Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton
Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice
Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families
Bucket List: When and Why?

Bucket List: When and Why?
Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout
UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

UNC Hockey To Wear Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup
Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins
Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Mailbag #71: At The 20-Game Mark

What does the organizational depth look like at goalie? Will Jalen Chatfield stick in the lineup?

11.26.23 Mailbag
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Last season over 81% of NHL teams that were in a playoff position at American Thanksgiving went on to make the postseason.

On the holiday this year, the Canes sat tied for second in the Metropolitan Division.

While making the playoffs isn't the benchmark for the Carolina Hurricanes anymore, surely there is some relief that despite the inconsistent start, the odds are in their favor. I don't sense that there was ever much worry about missing the playoffs, but I think it's fair to say that most were expecting a different start than 12-8.

Rod Brind'Amour was.

"The record's not as good as it should be. I don't like that," the head coach offered on Sunday when asked about being 20 games into the season. "I also know that there are areas that need to be way better. The fact that we are where we're at record-wise, in the middle of the pack, considering what's gone on, I think is pretty good."

The head coach also made a remark earlier in the week about his group not overlooking the regular season.

"The older you get as a group, it becomes a little more challenging.  Everybody understands that the end of the year is where you want to be.  But, you have to remember, the hardest part of the year is getting to that part," Brind'Amour shared before the team's game against Edmonton.  "You can't just fast-forward there, even though you want to.  They all know that's the fun time.  That's what it's all about, but there's a race that's going on before you can get there.  The key is staying with this race before you get to that race."

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the questions you all were kind enough to send in on X.

Canes mailbags are powered by Segra.

I would love to know how Freddie is... - @notpleasedhere

I wish I had better news for you, but unfortunately, there's not much of an update to share on Frederik Andersen.

Brind'Amour has been asked about it a handful of times since the news broke on November 6, but there's been next to nothing said, and no timetable.

He is around the team and doing very light workouts, but that's all we know.

A quick search on NHL players who have dealt with blood clots indicates that players have missed anywhere from six weeks to six months, so it's really anyone's guess when we'll see him again.

Until then, we think good thoughts for the netminder.

If the Canes need to call up a goalie who is the next one in line? - @stormlover53307

As I type this, Yaniv Perets is the only other goaltender under contract with the Canes, outside of Andersen, Antti Raanta, and Pyotr Kochetkov.

Brind'Amour said he'd be comfortable with the 23-year-old, but there is also a reason that the since-released Jaroslav Halak was brought in before recalling Perets straight away. The best course of action for the young Perets is to keep getting games under his belt, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

One nugget Brind'Amour did drop Friday morning is that the team continues to discuss if adding a fifth goaltender to the organizational depth is necessary.

The team can either look into signing an NHL free-agent goaltender, ink a goalie who is on an AHL deal (like Michael Hutchinson), or look into the trade market. In addition to Halak, names like Brian Elliott and Aaron Dell have NHL experience and are without a team, but there are so many layers to a situation like that. Have those guys been skating? Are they in game shape? Are they healthy? Do they even want to play?

Or could there be another unforeseen avenue, like what transpired with Jack LaFontaine two seasons ago?

Above all, let's just hope Raanta can remain healthy and the situation remains a non-issue.

How far off was Halak during his PTO? - @MattSawchak

To my knowledge, it wasn't that he was off in any way. It was simply that he came down as an insurance policy for a little bit, but after two weeks of living in a hotel, he just wanted to be home with his wife and kids for a bit. I think that's especially understandable given last week's holiday.

Brind'Amour said that the decision was more on Halak's side to end the agreement. "I think he realized that it's tough at the end of the road to make those decisions when you've got a family and everything," the head coach shared on the subject last Monday morning.

Could it be something that gets revisited? Maybe.

But to my knowledge, the end of the agreement was not performance-related.

What do you think the odds are that Chatfield sticks in the lineup for the foreseeable future? I’d like him to be on good terms with Rod that when/if he has a sub-par game, he’s not instantly switched to that seventh defenseman position. - @FatherJim6

It's tough to say exactly what Brind'Amour has in mind when it comes to utilizing his defensive group, but here's what we do know -

Last week when Jalen Chatfield re-entered the lineup, the head coach said it was because he didn't want him sitting too long. #5 had been a healthy scratch for three consecutive games before picking up two assists against Edmonton.

"We're going to need all of them at some point," Brind'Amour continued to say, seemingly indicating that he wants everyone to stay in some sort of flow in case of another injury, a la what happened to Brett Pesce earlier this season.

Will it be three games at a time? Dependent on a case-by-case basis? Only time will tell, and I, like you, am curious to see how it shakes out.

CAR@CBJ: Chatfield nets slick SHG on a breakaway

What’s your go-to side dish for Thanksgiving and if you had to pick three players to celebrate Thanksgiving food with, who are they? - @OneTrueZach

A festive question, nice!

I'm a green bean casserole guy. I feel as if it's underrated and is only ever consumed this time of year. Did I have some on Thursday? Sure didn't, but that's neither here nor there.

As for who to celebrate Thanksgiving with, let's start with Seth Jarvis. What you see is what you get with Seth, and it's hard to have a bad time around him. His goofy demeanor always keeps spirits high.

Sitting beside him, give me Antti Raanta. Another guy who it's impossible to be in a bad mood around, time around Antti is good for the soul.

And lastly, while I'd have some faith in Antti's cooking abilities (no comment on Seth's) we would need something edible, so for that I'd call upon Brent Burns. I am sure he can put on one heck of a meal. I'd love to see how crazy #8 celebrates the holiday.

Which players would be assigned to the kids’ table at Thanksgiving dinner? Do you think Stormy would be the head of that table? - @iloveinsilence

Albeit I'd love to spend time with him, you know Jarvis is absolutely first in getting assigned to the kids' table. It's a natural fit based on age and overall vibes.

If someone had to join him, I feel like Jack Drury would be another good fit too. Perhaps also because he's young, but Jack can get along with just about anyone, so if there had to be someone to take one on the chin, I think he could do it with pride.

It's undoubted that Stormy would be the head of the table. Did you see his antics when the Oilers fan tried to join his meal? He made it very clear that he was the tribal chief.

I have a question about the in-game videos such as Kids Masterpiece and Liar, Liar. Do the players volunteer or is it required? Do they film them once at the beginning of the season or a few times a year? This year’s videos so far have been pretty funny. - @SusanMo56266341

I'm glad you're enjoying them, Susan. There was a fresh approach with some new minds to them this year and it feels like you are not alone in your reception to them.

All players filmed them during the team's media days in training camp.

Shortly after each one airs in-arena, they'll be shared by the team's social media accounts moving forward.

Who is your favorite Cane to interview? Why? - @CaniacKara

I'm going to go with Jordan Staal.

The Captain is real when he needs to be, can provide a laugh when the mood is right, and is always thoughtful with his words. He understands his role and is very seldom curt, even when sometimes the question may not be worded right or tensions are high.

He's a veteran and a leader, and he always understands his role when it comes to media responsibilities. It's very much appreciated.

When the Hurricanes are off is there any particular team you like to watch for their style of play or broadcast team? - @JayThom60634059

If I'm watching for style of play, I like watching teams that play a free, open, run-and-gun style game. Perhaps it's because we don't see a whole lot of that in Canes games, which is understandable, but if I'm watching for fun, I want entertainment. I find myself checking out Arizona and Los Angeles often. Those games being on at times when the Canes are not on usually helps too.

But if I'm watching for a broadcast perspective, which I do sometimes, it's usually the Philadelphia Flyers. Their play-by-play voice for NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jim Jackson, is the number one inspiration for why I have my job today. I didn't miss a whole lot of Flyers broadcasts growing up, and he is a big reason why.

Worth A Click

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Bucket List: When and Why?

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Whalers Night: In White!

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets