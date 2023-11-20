News Feed

Bucket List: When and Why?

Why did the team go to red helmets on the road? Are they a full-time thing?

11.20.23 Helmet
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Toronto Maple Leafs garnered some buzz on social media over the weekend as they played in the NHL's Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

Winning both of their games, the Leafs caught attention for wearing their blue helmets with their white jerseys, a pivot from the norm around the league.

Most clubs will wear white helmets with their white jerseys away from home, but those who follow the Carolina Hurricanes know that the organization ventured from that standard last winter.

Debuting their red helmets with white jerseys on the road for a game in Pittsburgh on December 22, 2022, the team has now stuck with the look for all but three games since.

Is it a big deal? Not really, it's just an attire switch-up.

But why did the Canes do it? "Why not?"

"There's not much more of an explanation other than we wanted to try it and we liked how it stood out from the rest of the league's clubs," Canes Chief Marketing Officer Mike Forman shared. "Like our jerseys, we gave the players the decision for what color helmets they wanted to wear on the road for the playoffs last season, and they elected to go with red."

While the Canes had to get approval from the league to wear their red helmets with their road sweaters, following Toronto's wardrobe decision this weekend, news was shared that the NHL has given the okay for all teams to do so moving forward.

The only exception to the rule is that the team cannot wear the same colored helmets as the home team. So, for example, Carolina cannot wear red buckets when playing in Calgary and Detroit.

Including those two games, the tentative plan is for the group to wear white helmets with white jerseys on the following dates:

  • December 4 at Winnipeg
  • December 6 at Edmonton
  • December 7 at Calgary
  • December 9 at Vancouver
  • December 12 at Ottawa
  • December 14 at Detroit
  • February 25 at Buffalo
  • February 27 at Minnesota
  • February 29 at Columbus
  • March 9 at New Jersey

The team will also take their black uniforms and black helmets on the road again this season for three games.  This is because Toronto will be wearing their annual St. Patrick's Day "St. Pats" jerseys for the matchup, and it is most team-friendly to take one set of jerseys for an entire trip.

  • March 16 at Toronto
  • March 17 at Ottawa
  • March 19 at New York Islanders

To view a complete listing of the team's uniform schedule for the season, click here.

