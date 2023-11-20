Bucket List: When and Why?

RALEIGH, NC. - The Toronto Maple Leafs garnered some buzz on social media over the weekend as they played in the NHL's Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

Winning both of their games, the Leafs caught attention for wearing their blue helmets with their white jerseys, a pivot from the norm around the league.

Most clubs will wear white helmets with their white jerseys away from home, but those who follow the Carolina Hurricanes know that the organization ventured from that standard last winter.

Debuting their red helmets with white jerseys on the road for a game in Pittsburgh on December 22, 2022, the team has now stuck with the look for all but three games since.

Is it a big deal? Not really, it's just an attire switch-up.

But why did the Canes do it? "Why not?"