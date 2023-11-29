Prospect Report: November

Perron, Unger Sorum impressing as the season progresses

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - As another month of hockey reaches its end, it's time to take a look around the world and see how some Canes prospects performed.

From some players making their way back to Chicago of the American League, to the shores of Sweden, there's been no shortage of storylines.

Perron's NCAA Career Of To A Blazing Start

As we covered last month with Bradly Nadeau, fellow 2023 draft pick Jayden Perron is having no trouble adjusting to college life.

Like Teuvo Teravainen's start, the 18-year-old has "Cy Young" numbers with seven goals and zero assists in his first 14 games, but Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke doesn't want the stat line to be misconstrued.

"When you look at the stat sheet and you see his goals, you think maybe he's not making a lot of plays, but that's far from what he's actually doing. He's been a bit unlucky [in that way], but it's his pace that he's playing with that is allowing him to find success," Yorke said of the Winnipeg-born forward. "He's going at 100 mph, he's able to keep his head up, he's moving off the puck well. He's got this ability to stickhandle with his edges and create this deception. That allows him to navigate space incredibly well."

As of Thursday, November 29, only six freshmen in the country have more goals than Perron's seven.

The 18-year-old is part of a team at North Dakota that includes fellow Canes prospects, Jackson Blake and Michael Emerson. Blake, a 2021 fourth-round choice, leads the team with 18 points in 14 games.

Unger Sorum Shining Back In Sweden

Felix Unger Sorum was one of the final cuts from Canes training camp, wowing many just months after being selected as the youngest player in the 2023 draft.

Now back with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League, the 18-year-old is hitting his stride with six points in 13 games, including scoring his first goal on Wednesday.

"He's been playing well. They used him sparingly at the very beginning, but then they started to give him more opportunities with power play time and such," Yorke said of Unger Sorum. "He's starting to get more puck touches and when he gets the puck, you see the high-end ability to make some of those plays that not too many people can see. He'll hold onto the puck for an extra second, waiting for a lane to open up, and then he'll hit it. He uses his body very well. He uses it to fend off checks, despite not being the strongest. He's able to protect the puck and it's not coming from his strength, it's coming from his hockey sense."

A second-round pick, Unger Sorum received tons of praise from Rod Brind'Amour about his abilities during training camp and preseason play. It's safe to say there will be a good deal of buzz around his name come the 2024 training camp.

Elsewhere Around The Globe

  • Referenced earlier, Nadeau, the team's 2023 first-round pick continues turning heads at the University of Maine. Just like his time in the BCHL, he and his brother Josh, both freshmen, are the team's two leading scorers, combining for 25 points in their first 10 collegiate games.
  • 2021 second-round selection Scott Morrow has never had trouble producing offense on defense, and this season at UMass has been more of the same. With 15 points in 13 games, the junior will be an interesting name to keep an eye on when the season comes to an end.
  • This time next month we'll know more about which prospects will be representing their respective countries at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. Taking place in Sweden from December 26 - January 5, Unger Sorum appears to be a lock to represent the host country, and Jakub Vondras should have a spot in the crease for Czechia. Playing in North America for the first time in his career, the netminder is 8-5-1 with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League.

Svechnikov-less Canes Win In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 28 at Philadelphia

Preview: November 28 at Philadelphia

Svechnikov Caps Come From Behind Win Over Columbus

Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Columbus

Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus

Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning

Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Bucket List: When and Why?

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

