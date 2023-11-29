Prospect Report: November

Perron's NCAA Career Of To A Blazing Start

As we covered last month with Bradly Nadeau, fellow 2023 draft pick Jayden Perron is having no trouble adjusting to college life.

Like Teuvo Teravainen's start, the 18-year-old has "Cy Young" numbers with seven goals and zero assists in his first 14 games, but Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke doesn't want the stat line to be misconstrued.

"When you look at the stat sheet and you see his goals, you think maybe he's not making a lot of plays, but that's far from what he's actually doing. He's been a bit unlucky [in that way], but it's his pace that he's playing with that is allowing him to find success," Yorke said of the Winnipeg-born forward. "He's going at 100 mph, he's able to keep his head up, he's moving off the puck well. He's got this ability to stickhandle with his edges and create this deception. That allows him to navigate space incredibly well."

As of Thursday, November 29, only six freshmen in the country have more goals than Perron's seven.

The 18-year-old is part of a team at North Dakota that includes fellow Canes prospects, Jackson Blake and Michael Emerson. Blake, a 2021 fourth-round choice, leads the team with 18 points in 14 games.