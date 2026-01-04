Recap: Canes Overwhelmed By Avs' Late Surge

RALEIGH, N.C. - After building up a two-goal lead through two periods at Lenovo Center, the Carolina Hurricanes allowed four in the final frame en route to a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Coming off his second career five-point night on Thursday, Sebastian Aho picked up right where he left off on Saturday with the game's first goal. Converting a shorthanded breakaway with a slick five-hole finish late in the first period, Aho put the Canes ahead just 1:51 before the buzzer.
On the other side of the break, Gabriel Landeskog evened the score for Colorado at 1:47, but the Hurricanes soon stormed back to retake and strengthen their lead. Nikolaj Ehlers wired home a power-play tally three minutes after Landeskog's leveler, before Andrei Svechnikov then made it 3-1 with a power move around Scott Wedgewood at 7:50.
When the puck dropped for the third period, though, the momentum quickly flipped as Colorado's power play went to work. Two Avalanche goals, one of which came on the man advantage, in the first two minutes of action knotted things up at three, and another power-play marker at 7:30 gave the visitors their first lead of the night. As the clock ticked down, an awarded goal sealed Colorado's comeback.
Frederik Andersen stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Canes as his winless skid hit nine games (0-7-2).