Recap: Canes Overwhelmed By Avs' Late Surge

They Said It...

Jordan Staal after the loss...

"We had two good periods. In the third, they started taking it to us a bit and kind of stressed us out. [We] took penalties, and they've got a good power play. You give that power play too many opportunities, and they're going to make you pay..."

Rod Brind'Amour giving his thoughts...

"We just keep beating ourselves. In essence, that's what's happening. Yeah, they made the plays, but we were giving them opportunities that you just can't do. We keep talking about it, but in the room, it has to come from there. Right now, it's not happening."

Nikolaj Ehlers touching on the team blowing a multi-goal lead again...

"We've done it, what, four times in the last six games? It's games where we've played really well up until the last period. The last game, it was me throwing a puck right to a guy in the slot. Today, we made a few mistakes, and it was in the back of our net. We've got stuff we need to clean up. Luckily, we've got 41 games to do that."

Rod Brind'Amour on needing more offense from the depth of the lineup...

"Other guys have to chip in. Jarvy's out, and that's a big part of it, but now, we obviously need contributions from everyone. That's the only way this team wins. Right now, we're not getting it done."

Jordan Staal on the team's recent "funk"...

"We're finding ways to lose to games... We've got to pull a 60-minute game in and just do it all the way through. You can give them credit, obviously they're the best team, but we're a good team too. We've got to get some confidence back in our game, how we do things and trust in our game. We've got to trust. There's no continuing what we're doing. The third [periods] just seem to be sitting back or not doing what we were doing in the first two periods. It's frustrating. It's on me and the leadership here. We've got to get better. We said our piece after the game. Tomorrow better be more like our game, and for 60 minutes."