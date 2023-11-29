Svechnikov-less Canes Win In Philadelphia

Fair Trade

Bunting's fifth goal of the season was the lone tally in the first period, as Pyotr Kochetkov, making a second start in as many games, allowed his team to play with the lead.

Turning away nine shots from Philadelphia over the course of the opening frame, a power play in the opening minute of the second stanza allowed the home team to build their game.

Calling upon Kochetkov for a few more timely stops early, the netminder was up to the task for the first few minutes.

However, a series of unfortunate events led to the Flyers evening the score.

Amid an attack, a rebound popped off the pads of Carter Hart and right to one of his forwards. Travis Konecny was changing off the bench for Philadelphia, slipping behind the Canes' defense and walking in on a breakaway after receiving the stretch pass.

He'd make no mistake, going glove-side for Philadelphia's lone goal of the night.

But before the home team could take the tie score to the third, some good old-fashioned hard work put Rod Brind'Amour's group back in front.

After a board battle behind the Flyers' net was won by Stefan Noesen, Lemieux got in the way of a clearing attempt from the defending team. The second chance was left right out in front, and like Bunting, he made the most of his newfound opportunity.

Playing in his first game since November 4, it was Lemieux's second goal of the season.