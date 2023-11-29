PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a second consecutive win on Tuesday, earning a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Svechnikov-less Canes Win In Philadelphia
Bunting, Lemieux make the most of their opportunities with Carolina's star sidelined due to illness
Bunting Makes The Most Of The Opportunity
Playing their second of three consecutive in-division games, Carolina went into tonight's game with a surprise absence from their lineup.
After recording his first goal of the season on Sunday, the game-winner over Columbus, Andrei Svechnikov was announced as a scratch at the start of warmups tonight due to an illness.
37's removal from the lineup left an opening next to Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, one that would be filled by Michael Bunting.
With Brendan Lemieux taking his spot alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen, Bunting wasted little time in showing he could play a key role. Just 5:39 in, camped out in front, Bunting put home his own second chance to give Carolina the game's first lead.
Fair Trade
Bunting's fifth goal of the season was the lone tally in the first period, as Pyotr Kochetkov, making a second start in as many games, allowed his team to play with the lead.
Turning away nine shots from Philadelphia over the course of the opening frame, a power play in the opening minute of the second stanza allowed the home team to build their game.
Calling upon Kochetkov for a few more timely stops early, the netminder was up to the task for the first few minutes.
However, a series of unfortunate events led to the Flyers evening the score.
Amid an attack, a rebound popped off the pads of Carter Hart and right to one of his forwards. Travis Konecny was changing off the bench for Philadelphia, slipping behind the Canes' defense and walking in on a breakaway after receiving the stretch pass.
He'd make no mistake, going glove-side for Philadelphia's lone goal of the night.
But before the home team could take the tie score to the third, some good old-fashioned hard work put Rod Brind'Amour's group back in front.
After a board battle behind the Flyers' net was won by Stefan Noesen, Lemieux got in the way of a clearing attempt from the defending team. The second chance was left right out in front, and like Bunting, he made the most of his newfound opportunity.
Playing in his first game since November 4, it was Lemieux's second goal of the season.
Shut It Down
Up 2-1 to start the third, an overall solid third period allowed the Canes to close out the contest with no further scoring.
Kochetkov made eight stops in the final 20 minutes, bringing his evening total to 28, but there were a few key blocks and takeaways in front of him that aided in the defending.
Highlighted by a Brett Pesce drop-down block to negate an odd-man rush and a Drury sliding strip at the blue line, Philadelphia was up against a total team effort as they vied for a second tally.
The equalizer would never come though, and an insurance tally from Jarvis inside the final four minutes sealed the deal for Carolina. Jesperi Kotkaniemi then added an empty net goal to close out the contest, concluding the 4-1 victory.
They Said It...
What's Next?
The Canes will fly back to Raleigh post-game. They're scheduled to practice on Wednesday and then host the New York Islanders on Thursday.
